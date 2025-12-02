Is Vincent Kompany open to join Manchester City? Bayern Munich coach drops bold stance on his future

Vincent Kompany made a surprising move to Bayern Munich in 2024 to become the team’s new coach. Despite his limited experience causing mixed reactions among fans, the Belgian exceeded expectations by raising the competitiveness of the German side. Although he is under contract until 2029, recent comments from Uli Hoeneß have linked his future to Manchester City. In response, the coach decided to break his silence and clarify his perspective.

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß gave an interview to BILD. In it, he spoke about Vincent Kompany, revealing Pep Guardiola’s alleged plans for the coach. “When Max Eberl suggested Kompany as the third or fourth option, Karl-Heinz and I called Pep Guardiola, with whom we are both very good friends, and asked him. Pep said, ‘You can take him blindly, he’s a fantastic coach, he’ll even take over Man City someday when I’m no longer there.’“

Hoeneß’s comments did not go unnoticed, and Kompany addressed questions about his future at the most recent press conference. He responded emphatically: “I’m not here to comment on Uli Hoeness’ statements. I have huge respect for him. But in soccer I can’t think that far ahead, my focus is on Bayern and what we can achieve now… I have zero thoughts about other teams, I only see FC Bayern,” he said, as reported by ESPN.

Although critics heavily scrutinized Kompany’s arrival, he transformed uncertainty into acclaim. He not only secured the Bundesliga title in his first season but also established an impressive style of play that is both offensive and dominant. Unlike other coaches, he implemented a dynamic strategy where players frequently change positions on the field. This approach has made them more challenging to defend against that led them to an 18-game undefeated streak.

Guardiola casts doubt on his Manchester City future after 2027

Pep Guardiola has emerged as the most transformative figure in Manchester City’s history. He has not only implemented a distinct style of play but also guided them to multiple titles, including their first Champions League victory. Although he is leaving a historic legacy at the club, the Spaniard has expressed serious doubts about his future at City beyond 2027, when his current contract expires.

During an interview with GQ magazine in July 2025, Guardiola made a surprising statement regarding his professional future: “After this stage with City, I’m going to stop. That’s decided, more than decided. I don’t know how long that break will last—one year, two, three, five, ten, fifteen—I don’t know. But I need to stop to focus on myself, on my body.” For that reason, Manchester City might be preparing for the potential departure of the Spaniard.

As a legendary figure at City, Vincent Kompany is widely seen as a prime candidate to assume the coaching position should Pep Guardiola depart. Although the Belgian has denied any plans to leave Bayern Munich, Manchester City still have time to persuade him to join the team. Nonetheless, the club might explore other candidates, or even convince the Spaniard coach to extend his tenure in the team.