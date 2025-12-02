Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Cristiano Ronaldo
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. World Cup hosts? Mexico confirms March friendly vs. Portugal as USMNT game remains pending

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico.
© Carlos Rodrigues & Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico.

Cristiano Ronaldo has led Portugal to yet another World Cup, which is set to be the final major tournament for the Al Nassr star by his own admission, with only four friendlies left before kickoff. With the match against the USMNT still unresolved, Ronaldo is set to travel to North America to face Mexico in one of March’s scheduled tune-ups.

The Mexico national team confirmed on Tuesday the two opponents El Tri will face during the March international window, with Ronaldo’s Portugal among them. The matchup between Mexico and Portugal is set for March 28, 2026, at the revamped Banorte Stadium, formerly Estadio Azteca, in Ciudad de Mexico.

In this case, Ronaldo will have the chance to prepare against one of the World Cup hosts, specifically in the venue that staged two opening matches in 1970 and 1986 and will once again open the tournament in 2026. The former Real Madrid star will meet El Tri for just the second time, the first coming in the 2017 Confederations Cup group stage, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Both national teams met again in the third-place match of that same tournament, a 2-1 win for Portugal. However, Ronaldo requested to miss the match, leaving him absent from what would have been his second appearance against Mexico.

Portugal players celebrate winning as the Mexico players confront Referee Fahad Al Mirdasi after the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Portugal players celebrate winning as the Mexico players confront the referee at FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup.

For El Tri, the March meeting comes with the chance to finally secure their first win over Portugal, a nation that has caused them trouble historically. Across their five matchups (once at the 2006 World Cup, twice in friendlies, and twice in the Confederations Cup), Portugal holds three victories and the other two games finished in draws, with Mexico still seeking a breakthrough.

Advertisement
Gianni Infantino, FIFA to test new anti–time-wasting rule with 2026 World Cup on the horizon

see also

Gianni Infantino, FIFA to test new anti–time-wasting rule with 2026 World Cup on the horizon

Portugal’s second friendly yet to be confirmed

Mexico already announced that their March international window will include Portugal first, followed by Belgium on the 31st—two high-level tests as they prepare for the World Cup. However, Portugal’s second friendly remains unconfirmed, with one national team standing out as the leading candidate.

Back in November, The Athletic reported that the USMNT and Portugal were working to finalize a friendly during the March window at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With Cristiano Ronaldo already set to return to North America, a showdown with another World Cup host makes sense, but both federations have yet to issue an official confirmation.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s pre-World Cup trip to Mexico with Portugal at risk over unexpected disagreement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pre-World Cup trip to Mexico with Portugal at risk over unexpected disagreement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are in negotiations to play a friendly against Mexico before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but a key disagreement has emerged.

How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Mexico and Paraguay face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the key info, including match details, kickoff time, and how viewers in the USA can watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

Mexico U17 will play against Portugal U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup round of 16. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Erling Haaland reaches 100 Premier League goals in 111 games: How many did Cristiano Ronaldo need?

Erling Haaland reaches 100 Premier League goals in 111 games: How many did Cristiano Ronaldo need?

Erling Haaland has set yet another record by hitting 100 Premier League goals in 111 games, a feat that raised comparisons with soccer's biggest goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo