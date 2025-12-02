Lamine Yamal on alert for teammate’s future: Barcelona make decision on Marcus Rashford’s possible permanent deal amid Manchester United return from loan

Lamine Yamal has so far spent the season learning, adapting, and thriving inside a Barcelona side fighting to re-establish its identity. But amid his rapid rise, another storyline has quietly taken hold at the club — the uncertain future of Marcus Rashford. Now on loan from Manchester United, Rashford has produced numbers that would normally secure any forward’s stay. Yet Barcelona’s internal debate over his long-term place has sharpened, and as a result, Yamal — whose development shapes much of the club’s decision-making — is indirectly caught in the middle.

Reports emerging in Spain reveal a mystery now hovering over the forward line: Barcelona is reassessing the long-term plan for the Englishman despite his strong form, raising questions that could reshape the entire attacking structure of the team.

Productive loan spell

Rashford’s career revival in the Blaugrana shirt has been one of the more surprising success stories of the season. After his struggles at Manchester United and an unconvincing loan at Aston Villa, his move to La Liga brought both opportunity and pressure. And so far, the Englishman has delivered.

He has contributed six goals and eight assists in 18 matches and has often been the player the Catalans leaned on during injury crises under Hansi Flick. As Sport outlined, he has become “one of Barcelona’s most decisive players this season.” But numbers, it seems, are not the only factor.

According to The Athletic, the Blaugrana’s internal review of Rashford’s loan has led to a serious debate, with sources stating: “The decision regarding Rashford’s future has not yet been made.” The hesitation surrounds two elements that have long dictated Barca’s recruitment: tactical fit and salary structure.

Flick demands high pressing from his wide players, something highlighted sharply when Raphinha returned from injury. The Brazilian’s relentless off-ball work instantly improved Barcelona’s structure — a stark contrast to Rashford’s more selective pressing style. One analyst quoted in Moeve Futbol Zone summarized the concern bluntly: “Some don’t want him to stay because Rashford isn’t the type of player who presses high, and besides, he has a very high salary.”

The decision revealed: Rashford not expected to continue

Midway through the season, the club’s private conversations have solidified into a clearer picture — Marcus Rashford is not expected to remain at Barcelona beyond his loan spell. The Athletic described it as “the most probable scenario,” with several reports echoing the same conclusion. Despite Barcelona holding a $35 million purchase option, the financial burden, paired with a tactical mismatch, makes activating the clause unlikely.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona applauds during a game.

Rashford, unaware early on of how the evaluation would shift, had openly spoken about wanting to stay. Barcelona’s sporting director Deco, also praised him, telling The Times: “Marcus is happy at Barcelona. He is a fantastic player… He waited a long time because he wanted to come here.” But admiration has not outweighed the structural concerns.

For Rashford, this means a potential — and surprising — return to Manchester United. A club he believed he had left behind may now become his temporary home once again, unless another buyer steps forward.