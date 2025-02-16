Is Ruben Amorim’s future at risk? What the Manchester United coach said about his continuity

Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a result that has intensified concerns about the team’s current league position. James Maddison scored the winning goal, capitalizing on a weak save from goalkeeper André Onana.

Despite occasional flashes of quality, Manchester United lacked the decisiveness needed to break through Tottenham‘s defense, highlighting persistent issues in their attacking play.

Following the match, manager Ruben Amorim acknowledged his concern about the team’s league standing but emphasized his confidence in his work and his focus on winning games. He stated (via BBC Sport): “I am not worried [on his future]. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst. But I am confident on my work and I just want to win games”.

He also pointed to the team’s inability to score despite creating chances. His emphasis on collective effort and the need for the team to remain united reflects a desire to address the challenges and maintain a positive, focused approach as the season continues.

Mixed performances and leadership questions

While Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu delivered composed performances, the lack of leadership from Casemiro and Onana was criticized. Casemiro’s diminishing sharpness and Onana’s history of costly errors raised concerns about their contributions to the team’s performance, highlighting the need for greater consistency and reliability from key players.

The lack of decisive leadership from experienced players contributed to the team’s struggles in breaking down the Tottenham defense and capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

Manchester United’s defeat leaves them 15th in the league, just 10 points above the relegation zone, raising significant concerns about their current form and the potential financial consequences of a bottom-half finish.

With the need for victories paramount, their upcoming match against Everton represents a crucial encounter. Everton’s recent resurgence under David Moyes adds another layer of complexity to this already challenging fixture, highlighting the importance of a positive result for Manchester United to avoid serious implications in the battle to avoid relegation.

