Luka Modric sends farewell message to Lionel Messi after his retirement from Argentina

The retirement of Lionel Messi from the Argentina national team has left everyone in shock, including fellow players. Now, Luka Modric has addressed the exit of one of soccer’s biggest icons from the international stage.

Luka Modric faced Lionel Messi numerous times in LaLiga while representing Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. Now, the Croatian maestro has paid his respects to the forward following his farewell from international soccer.

“Messi is a unique player. What can I say about him? It’s a pity that he’s retiring, but it’s his decision and we have to respect it,” Modric said, per Fabrizio Romano. “He has done something incredible with the national team, he won the World Cup that he wanted and he’s one of the best players in the world. Watching Messi was a great pleasure. But playing against him both for the national team and at Real Madrid caused me a lot of pain!”

The end of an era in soccer

With Messi’s international retirement, it is clear that the iconic stars who defined a golden era of soccer are approaching the final chapter of their careers, including Modric himself.

Lionel Messi has retired from the Argentina national team

Although the Croatian has not yet formally announced his retirement, at 41 years old, supporters recognize that the end of his illustrious career is drawing near at both club and international levels. He is currently under contract with AC Milan, though his minutes have been managed due to his age.

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Both Messi and Modric were cornerstone figures in a golden age of LaLiga defined by the fierce dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Today, most of the teammates and rivals who shared locker rooms with them have either retired or entered the final stages of their playing days.

With Cristiano Ronaldo facing uncertainty in Portugal and potential retirement looming on the horizon, the legendary figures who defined an era of soccer are set to hang up their boots soon, clearing the way for new