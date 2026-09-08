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Erling Haaland surpasses Lionel Messi’s pace to set new Champions League goalscoring record

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.
© Getty ImagesErling Haaland and Lionel Messi.

Erling Haaland continued his extraordinary scoring pace in the Champions League on Tuesday, netting a brace in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Porto to reach 59 goals in just 59 appearances in the competition, an almost unheard-of one-goal-per-game average.

The Norwegian’s tally makes him the fastest player in the competition’s history to reach that mark, comfortably ahead of the game’s other all-time greats. The closest of those greats needed far more matches to get there, as Lionel Messi reached 58 Champions League goals in 76 appearances, while Robert Lewandowski needed 83 and Kylian Mbappe required 89 to hit the same tally.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Raul Gonzalez trail even further behind on that same list, needing 96, 108 and 111 matches respectively to reach the mark Haaland has now blown past in barely half the time of the next-fastest name on the list.

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At 26 years old and already established as one of the most clinical forwards to ever play the competition, Haaland shows no signs of slowing down, with City just getting their new league-phase campaign underway.

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Haaland climbs Manchester City’s all-time scoring charts

Haaland’s brace at Porto also pushed him past a different milestone: with 167 goals in just 203 appearances for Manchester City, he moved above club legend Tommy Johnson, who scored 166 times across 355 games between 1920 and 1930, to become the third-highest scorer in the club’s 132-year history.

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Only Eric Brook, with 177, and Sergio Aguero, with 260, have scored more for City than Haaland. Of his 59 Champions League goals, 35 have come in City colors, leaving him just one behind Aguero’s record tally for the club in the competition.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Erling Haaland reaches 300 club goals but Lionel Messi still holds the record as the fastest to get there

Erling Haaland reaches 300 club goals but Lionel Messi still holds the record as the fastest to get there

Erling Haaland reached 300 club goals in his Manchester City career, but the milestone still leaves him behind Lionel Messi, who reached the same tally in fewer games during his time at Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland prepare for their first historic encounter: Has Lionel Messi ever faced the Norwegian star?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland prepare for their first historic encounter: Has Lionel Messi ever faced the Norwegian star?

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming match between these giants, fans are left wondering: has Lionel Messi ever faced the Norway international?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erling Haaland: Date set for first career showdown as Portugal faces Norway in Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erling Haaland: Date set for first career showdown as Portugal faces Norway in Nations League

Despite playing for some of Europe and the world’s biggest clubs and carrying the attacking hopes of Portugal and Norway, the two prolific forwards have somehow never shared the pitch against one another.

Lamine Yamal’s 50-goal feat puts Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in his shadow after breaking Lionel Messi’s record

Lamine Yamal’s 50-goal feat puts Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in his shadow after breaking Lionel Messi’s record

The teenager has now broken a goalscoring barrier previously reached by some of the biggest young stars in European soccer, leaving Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland behind while also surpassing Messi’s early Barcelona record.

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