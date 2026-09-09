How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in USA: 2026/27 Champions League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

WHAT: UEFA Champions League

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Wednesday, September 9, 2026

WHERE:Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool kicks off its 2026/27 Champions League campaign at Anfield, aiming to set a dominant tone under new head coach Andoni Iraola. After an unbeaten but inconsistent start to the Premier League season, the Reds are looking to translate their domestic scoring form, which has seen them net six goals in three games, into European success. A recent 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town has spirits high, and the famous Anfield atmosphere on a European night adds an undeniable sense of urgency for a statement win.

Atletico Madrid arrives on Merseyside looking to rebound from a stinging 3-0 defeat to Athletic Club in La Liga. For manager Diego Simeone, this match is a crucial test of his squad’s resilience and tactical discipline. Known for their grit in Europe, Los Rojiblancos will be determined to frustrate Liverpool and avenge their dramatic 3-2 loss at this same venue in last season’s competition. The stakes are high for both clubs in this compelling Group Stage opener.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two clubs enter this fixture on different trajectories. Liverpool is still adapting to Iraola’s system, having secured two draws and a win in the Premier League. While the attack has been potent, defensive questions remain, though a first clean sheet of the season against Ipswich was a positive step. In contrast, Atletico Madrid started their La Liga season with seven points from three games before their momentum was abruptly halted by a comprehensive loss, raising concerns about their consistency.

The tactical battle will likely pit Liverpool’s high-possession, pressing style against Atletico’s trademark defensive organization. The Reds average over 61% possession and will aim to control the tempo, using quick transitions to break down a compact Atletico shape. Simeone’s side will look to absorb pressure, remain disciplined in a low block, and exploit any space left behind Liverpool’s advancing full-backs with swift counter-attacks, making the midfield contest for control absolutely critical.

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For Liverpool, the motivation is to make a strong start in Europe’s elite competition and prove their credentials under new leadership. For Atletico, this is an opportunity to prove their mettle after a demoralizing domestic result. A positive result at Anfield would reaffirm their status as a formidable European force, while a loss could compound recent doubts surrounding a squad navigating key defensive and offensive personnel changes.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a closely contested fixture, but recent trends favor the English side. In ten competitive meetings, Liverpool holds a slight edge with five wins to Atletico Madrid’s three, with two matches ending in a draw. This record underscores the competitive nature of their encounters over the years, though Liverpool has seized control of the rivalry lately.

Liverpool enters this match on a four-game winning streak against Atletico. This dominant run includes a thrilling 3-2 victory at Anfield in September 2025, a 2-0 home win in November 2021, and a 3-2 victory in Madrid just weeks earlier. This psychological advantage could play a significant role, as the Reds have consistently found ways to overcome Simeone’s tactical setups in recent seasons.

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Data from their recent clashes points towards an entertaining match. The last five meetings have produced an average of 3.6 goals per game, indicating a high likelihood of offensive action. Furthermore, both teams have scored in three of those five encounters, suggesting that defenses on both sides can be breached. Spectators should anticipate a dynamic game with plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are forced to contend with notable absences as they prepare for this high-stakes Champions League opener.

Liverpool is managing a handful of injuries, with Bradley, Federico Chiesa, and Joe Gomez among those sidelined. However, the club received a significant boost with the news that new signing Bradley Barcola is fit and available. The exciting winger is in contention to make his first Champions League start for the Reds, adding another dimension to their already formidable attack.

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Atletico Madrid’s concerns are primarily in their forward line, as both Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth are unavailable. This has forced Simeone to shuffle his attacking options. The recent departure of veteran defender Jose Maria Gimenez also leaves a void at the back, placing more pressure on a reshuffled defense to withstand Liverpool’s relentless press at Anfield.

Liverpool Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

This lineup is built for offensive firepower, designed to overwhelm Atletico’s deep-lying defense. Alexander Isak leads the line in red-hot form, having scored three goals in three league games. He is supported by the creative talents of Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz, with the potential debut of Bradley Barcola adding pace and unpredictability on the wing.

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Atletico Madrid Projected XI (4-4-2):

Oblak; Llorente, Hancko, Pubill, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand, Lookman; Baena, Lee.

With key strikers out, Simeone opts for a resilient 4-4-2 formation focused on defensive solidity and counter-attacking speed. The game plan will rely on absorbing pressure and springing Ademola Lookman into space. The new central defensive pairing will be severely tested, while the makeshift forward line of Baena and Lee will be tasked with converting limited chances.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream on Paramount+. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and both iOS and Android mobile devices.

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In addition to featuring every Champions League match, a subscription to Paramount+ gives you access to other top soccer competitions from around the world.

Beyond the world of soccer, the platform also offers a deep library of award-winning movies, exclusive TV shows, and other live sports. It serves as a complete entertainment package for the entire household.

For more information, check out our comprehensive Champions League TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out NordVPN’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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