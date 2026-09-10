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Cristiano Ronaldo could receive huge boost for AFC Champions League Elite debut as Al Nassr target Kingsley Coman return

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Kingsley Coman (R) of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) and Kingsley Coman (R) of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to Asia’s premier club competition in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite, marking what could potentially be his final campaign to capture the trophy. With their sights set on the opener, the Portuguese superstar could receive a major tactical boost, as Al Nassr are reportedly targeting the return of winger Kingsley Coman.

Al Nassr next travel to face Al Khaleej on Saturday for Matchday 7 of the Saudi Pro League. However, manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to manage squad rotation and limit minutes for stars like Ronaldo ahead of Tuesday, September 15, when the club opens its continental schedule against Al Ain.

One key status to monitor leading into the match is Coman, who sustained an injury during the recent fixture against Al Ittihad. Diagnostic testing proved optimistic, with an MRI confirming the French international suffered only a mild hamstring tear.

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According to Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah, Al Nassr’s medical staff could clear Coman to return for the AFC Champions League Elite opener against Al Ain. While continuing his recovery protocol at the club’s training facilities, he has already been ruled out for Saturday’s league match against Al Khaleej.

Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr.

Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The start of the 2026-27 campaign has proven frustrating for Coman, who has yet to record a goal or assist through six appearances for Al Nassr. However, his 1-v-1 isolation skills and service remain vital components of the attack alongside Ronaldo, making his inclusion a potential game-changer.

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Cristiano Ronaldo could see new attacking partners after Al Nassr’s Postecoglou system change in 2-1 win over Abha

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Cristiano Ronaldo could see new attacking partners after Al Nassr’s Postecoglou system change in 2-1 win over Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo looking to conquer Asia

Ronaldo signaled ahead of the 2026-27 season that the campaign could mark his final year as a active professional. Having earned the moniker “Mr. Champions League” across Europe after lifting five titles while setting the competition’s all-time scoring record, the Portuguese forward aims to add an Asian continental trophy to his resume.

This season represents Ronaldo’s third appearance in the AFC Champions League with Al Nassr. His debut run came during the 2023-24 campaign, where he recorded six goals and two assists in nine matches before Al Nassr suffered a quarterfinal elimination against eventual champions Al Ain in a penalty shootout.

His second run in 2024-25 produced his finest individual returns, with Ronaldo scoring eight goals in eight matches. However, Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale ended Al Nassr’s run in the semifinals with a 3-2 victory on Saudi soil before falling to Al Ahli in the final.

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Cristiano Ronaldo could see new attacking partners after Al Nassr’s Postecoglou system change in 2-1 win over Abha

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