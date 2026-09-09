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Serie A summer transfers 2026: Milan and Juventus top the spending charts

Zach Lowy

By Zach Lowy

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Goncalo Ramos of AC Milan
© Getty ImagesGoncalo Ramos of AC Milan

Serie A clubs showed plenty of ambition during the 2026 summer transfer window, spending more than €1.16 billion between them on new signings.

Their total outlay was more than their counterparts in La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, but significantly adrift of Premier League teams.

Read on as we look at the top Serie A transfers completed this summer, before assessing which clubs conducted to most productive business.

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Serie A top summer transfers

PlayerFromToFee
Goncalo RamosParis Saint-GermainAC Milan€74.00m
Marco PalestraAtalantaChelsea€57.00m
Diego MoreiraStrasbourgAC Milan€50.00m
Rasmus HojlundManchester UnitedNapoli€44.00m
Lois OpendaRB LeipzigJuventus€42.75m
Randal Kolo MuaniParis Saint-GermainJuventus€41.20m
Rafael LeaoAC MilanGalatasaray€38.00m
Tarik MuharemovicSassuoloLeeds United€37.00m
Santiago CastroBolognaRoma€36.00m
Kerim AlajbegovicBayer LeverkusenJuventus€32.00m
Djed SpenceTottenham HotspurInter Milan€30.00m
Trevoh ChalobahChelseaComo 1907€30.00m
Curtis JonesLiverpoolInter Milan€30.00m
Mario GilaLazioAC Milan€30.00m
Zion SuzukiParmaAston Villa€30.00m
Miguel GutierrezNapoliBayer Leverkusen€26.00m
Christ Inao OulaiTrabzonsporFiorentina€26.00m
Donyell MalenAston VillaRoma€25.00m
Rodrigo MoraPortoRoma€25.00m
Arthur AttaUdineseFiorentina€25.00m
Aleksandar StankovicClub BruggeInter Milan€23.00m
Mateo PellegrinoParmaFiorentina€22.50m
Issa DoumbiaVeneziaSporting CP€20.53m
Jhon LucumiBolognaJuventus€20.10m
Denzel DumfriesInter MilanReal Madrid€20.00m
Alex JimenezAC MilanBournemouth€18.50m
Alessandro CircatiParmaBenfica€18.00m
BetoEvertonFiorentina€18.00m
Alisson SantosSporting CPNapoli€16.50m
Konstantinos KoulierakisVfL WolfsburgRoma€16.50m

Milan and Juventus splash the cash this summer

After missing out on Champions League qualification last season, AC Milan and Juventus flexed their financial muscles this summer. Milan topped the spending charts, spending €165.05 million on new players. However, they also recouped €87m in sales.

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Their biggest outlay was the €74m fee they paid to Paris Saint-Germain to secure the services of Portuguese international forward Goncalo Ramos. The 25-year-old struggled to nail down a regular starting berth with the Ligue 1 giants, yet still proved his worth to the club.

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Ramos hit double figures in all three of his seasons in France – 14 in 2023/2024, 18 in 2024/2025 and 12 in 2025/2026. He is already off the mark for Milan and could easily pass the 20-goal barrier once he settles into his new surroundings in Serie A.

Diego Moreira and Mario Gila are other noteworthy additions to a Milan squad which looks equipped to challenge for the title under manager Ruben Amorim. They could face stiff competition from Juventus, who spent €164.35m this summer. The club has also leveraged the loan market to their advantage. They now look stronger defensively and in attacking areas, but the lack of a deep-lying playmaker and natural centre-forward could be problematic.

Juventus have made a solid start to the new campaign, recording victories Frosinone and Parma without conceding a goal. However, upcoming fixtures against Milan (H), Sassuolo (A) and Atalanta will provide a more useful indicator of their title chances this season.

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Defending champions Inter have been active in the summer transfer window, spending €101m to refresh their squad. The Premier League proved to be a happy hunting ground, with Djed Spence and Curtis Jones completing moves for a combined €60m.

John Stones has also joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City and he could prove to be the best acquisition of the summer. Stones helped City win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

He has won 93 caps for England and was part of the squad which finished third at this summer’s World Cup, starting the quarter-final victory against Norway and semi-final defeat by Argentina.

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Roma, who are in Serie A title contention this season after a strong start, completed one of the most eye-catching deals this summer, paying €25m to sign Portuguese wonderkid Rodrigo Mora from Porto. He was part of an overall €124.5m outlay.

Only half of his economic rights have been transferred to the Italian club, meaning they will need they will need to shell out a further €25m to acquire the rest. Mora should have plenty of chances to shine in a tactical system that suits his style of play and he could be a massive hit in Serie A.

Fiorentina were the third biggest spenders this summer, paying €150.30m for new players. However, they have started the new season with two defeats.

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Several Italian clubs have parted company with players who have been a regular fixture in the league over the past few years.They include Rafael Leao, who has left Milan to join Galatasaray. Denzel Dumfries has also departed, joining Real Madrid from Inter Milan.

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