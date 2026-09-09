Serie A summer transfers 2026: Milan and Juventus top the spending charts

Serie A clubs showed plenty of ambition during the 2026 summer transfer window, spending more than €1.16 billion between them on new signings.

Their total outlay was more than their counterparts in La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, but significantly adrift of Premier League teams.

Read on as we look at the top Serie A transfers completed this summer, before assessing which clubs conducted to most productive business.

Serie A top summer transfers

Player From To Fee Goncalo Ramos Paris Saint-Germain AC Milan €74.00m Marco Palestra Atalanta Chelsea €57.00m Diego Moreira Strasbourg AC Milan €50.00m Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United Napoli €44.00m Lois Openda RB Leipzig Juventus €42.75m Randal Kolo Muani Paris Saint-Germain Juventus €41.20m Rafael Leao AC Milan Galatasaray €38.00m Tarik Muharemovic Sassuolo Leeds United €37.00m Santiago Castro Bologna Roma €36.00m Kerim Alajbegovic Bayer Leverkusen Juventus €32.00m Djed Spence Tottenham Hotspur Inter Milan €30.00m Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea Como 1907 €30.00m Curtis Jones Liverpool Inter Milan €30.00m Mario Gila Lazio AC Milan €30.00m Zion Suzuki Parma Aston Villa €30.00m Miguel Gutierrez Napoli Bayer Leverkusen €26.00m Christ Inao Oulai Trabzonspor Fiorentina €26.00m Donyell Malen Aston Villa Roma €25.00m Rodrigo Mora Porto Roma €25.00m Arthur Atta Udinese Fiorentina €25.00m Aleksandar Stankovic Club Brugge Inter Milan €23.00m Mateo Pellegrino Parma Fiorentina €22.50m Issa Doumbia Venezia Sporting CP €20.53m Jhon Lucumi Bologna Juventus €20.10m Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan Real Madrid €20.00m Alex Jimenez AC Milan Bournemouth €18.50m Alessandro Circati Parma Benfica €18.00m Beto Everton Fiorentina €18.00m Alisson Santos Sporting CP Napoli €16.50m Konstantinos Koulierakis VfL Wolfsburg Roma €16.50m

Milan and Juventus splash the cash this summer

After missing out on Champions League qualification last season, AC Milan and Juventus flexed their financial muscles this summer. Milan topped the spending charts, spending €165.05 million on new players. However, they also recouped €87m in sales.

see also Christian Pulisic’s Milan emerges as UEFA Europa League favorite with surprise contenders close behind

Their biggest outlay was the €74m fee they paid to Paris Saint-Germain to secure the services of Portuguese international forward Goncalo Ramos. The 25-year-old struggled to nail down a regular starting berth with the Ligue 1 giants, yet still proved his worth to the club.

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Ramos hit double figures in all three of his seasons in France – 14 in 2023/2024, 18 in 2024/2025 and 12 in 2025/2026. He is already off the mark for Milan and could easily pass the 20-goal barrier once he settles into his new surroundings in Serie A.

Diego Moreira and Mario Gila are other noteworthy additions to a Milan squad which looks equipped to challenge for the title under manager Ruben Amorim. They could face stiff competition from Juventus, who spent €164.35m this summer. The club has also leveraged the loan market to their advantage. They now look stronger defensively and in attacking areas, but the lack of a deep-lying playmaker and natural centre-forward could be problematic.

Juventus have made a solid start to the new campaign, recording victories Frosinone and Parma without conceding a goal. However, upcoming fixtures against Milan (H), Sassuolo (A) and Atalanta will provide a more useful indicator of their title chances this season.

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Defending champions Inter have been active in the summer transfer window, spending €101m to refresh their squad. The Premier League proved to be a happy hunting ground, with Djed Spence and Curtis Jones completing moves for a combined €60m.

John Stones has also joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City and he could prove to be the best acquisition of the summer. Stones helped City win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

He has won 93 caps for England and was part of the squad which finished third at this summer’s World Cup, starting the quarter-final victory against Norway and semi-final defeat by Argentina.

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Roma, who are in Serie A title contention this season after a strong start, completed one of the most eye-catching deals this summer, paying €25m to sign Portuguese wonderkid Rodrigo Mora from Porto. He was part of an overall €124.5m outlay.

Only half of his economic rights have been transferred to the Italian club, meaning they will need they will need to shell out a further €25m to acquire the rest. Mora should have plenty of chances to shine in a tactical system that suits his style of play and he could be a massive hit in Serie A.

Fiorentina were the third biggest spenders this summer, paying €150.30m for new players. However, they have started the new season with two defeats.

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Several Italian clubs have parted company with players who have been a regular fixture in the league over the past few years.They include Rafael Leao, who has left Milan to join Galatasaray. Denzel Dumfries has also departed, joining Real Madrid from Inter Milan.