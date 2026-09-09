Serie A summer transfers 2026: Milan and Juventus top the spending charts

Serie A clubs showed plenty of ambition during the 2026 summer transfer window, spending more than €1.16 billion between them on new signings.
Their total outlay was more than their counterparts in La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, but significantly adrift of Premier League teams.
Read on as we look at the top Serie A transfers completed this summer, before assessing which clubs conducted to most productive business.
Serie A top summer transfers
|Player
|From
|To
|Fee
|Goncalo Ramos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|AC Milan
|€74.00m
|Marco Palestra
|Atalanta
|Chelsea
|€57.00m
|Diego Moreira
|Strasbourg
|AC Milan
|€50.00m
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Manchester United
|Napoli
|€44.00m
|Lois Openda
|RB Leipzig
|Juventus
|€42.75m
|Randal Kolo Muani
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Juventus
|€41.20m
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|Galatasaray
|€38.00m
|Tarik Muharemovic
|Sassuolo
|Leeds United
|€37.00m
|Santiago Castro
|Bologna
|Roma
|€36.00m
|Kerim Alajbegovic
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Juventus
|€32.00m
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Inter Milan
|€30.00m
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|Como 1907
|€30.00m
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|Inter Milan
|€30.00m
|Mario Gila
|Lazio
|AC Milan
|€30.00m
|Zion Suzuki
|Parma
|Aston Villa
|€30.00m
|Miguel Gutierrez
|Napoli
|Bayer Leverkusen
|€26.00m
|Christ Inao Oulai
|Trabzonspor
|Fiorentina
|€26.00m
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|Roma
|€25.00m
|Rodrigo Mora
|Porto
|Roma
|€25.00m
|Arthur Atta
|Udinese
|Fiorentina
|€25.00m
|Aleksandar Stankovic
|Club Brugge
|Inter Milan
|€23.00m
|Mateo Pellegrino
|Parma
|Fiorentina
|€22.50m
|Issa Doumbia
|Venezia
|Sporting CP
|€20.53m
|Jhon Lucumi
|Bologna
|Juventus
|€20.10m
|Denzel Dumfries
|Inter Milan
|Real Madrid
|€20.00m
|Alex Jimenez
|AC Milan
|Bournemouth
|€18.50m
|Alessandro Circati
|Parma
|Benfica
|€18.00m
|Beto
|Everton
|Fiorentina
|€18.00m
|Alisson Santos
|Sporting CP
|Napoli
|€16.50m
|Konstantinos Koulierakis
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Roma
|€16.50m
Milan and Juventus splash the cash this summer
After missing out on Champions League qualification last season, AC Milan and Juventus flexed their financial muscles this summer. Milan topped the spending charts, spending €165.05 million on new players. However, they also recouped €87m in sales.
see also
Christian Pulisic’s Milan emerges as UEFA Europa League favorite with surprise contenders close behind
Their biggest outlay was the €74m fee they paid to Paris Saint-Germain to secure the services of Portuguese international forward Goncalo Ramos. The 25-year-old struggled to nail down a regular starting berth with the Ligue 1 giants, yet still proved his worth to the club.
Ramos hit double figures in all three of his seasons in France – 14 in 2023/2024, 18 in 2024/2025 and 12 in 2025/2026. He is already off the mark for Milan and could easily pass the 20-goal barrier once he settles into his new surroundings in Serie A.
Diego Moreira and Mario Gila are other noteworthy additions to a Milan squad which looks equipped to challenge for the title under manager Ruben Amorim. They could face stiff competition from Juventus, who spent €164.35m this summer. The club has also leveraged the loan market to their advantage. They now look stronger defensively and in attacking areas, but the lack of a deep-lying playmaker and natural centre-forward could be problematic.
Juventus have made a solid start to the new campaign, recording victories Frosinone and Parma without conceding a goal. However, upcoming fixtures against Milan (H), Sassuolo (A) and Atalanta will provide a more useful indicator of their title chances this season.
Defending champions Inter have been active in the summer transfer window, spending €101m to refresh their squad. The Premier League proved to be a happy hunting ground, with Djed Spence and Curtis Jones completing moves for a combined €60m.
John Stones has also joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City and he could prove to be the best acquisition of the summer. Stones helped City win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.
He has won 93 caps for England and was part of the squad which finished third at this summer’s World Cup, starting the quarter-final victory against Norway and semi-final defeat by Argentina.
Roma, who are in Serie A title contention this season after a strong start, completed one of the most eye-catching deals this summer, paying €25m to sign Portuguese wonderkid Rodrigo Mora from Porto. He was part of an overall €124.5m outlay.
Only half of his economic rights have been transferred to the Italian club, meaning they will need they will need to shell out a further €25m to acquire the rest. Mora should have plenty of chances to shine in a tactical system that suits his style of play and he could be a massive hit in Serie A.
Fiorentina were the third biggest spenders this summer, paying €150.30m for new players. However, they have started the new season with two defeats.
Several Italian clubs have parted company with players who have been a regular fixture in the league over the past few years.They include Rafael Leao, who has left Milan to join Galatasaray. Denzel Dumfries has also departed, joining Real Madrid from Inter Milan.