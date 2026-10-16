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Inter Miami coach confirms Lionel Messi’s trip to Spain but says he’ll be available vs Red Bull New York

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s schedule is about to get busy, with an important off-the-pitch commitment arriving as Inter Miami, who have already clinched a playoff spot, chase their second Supporters’ Shield after winning their first in 2024. The captain’s availability for the club’s next matches had been a topic of discussion, and his coach has now addressed it directly.

Inter Miami head coach Kily Gonzalez confirmed that Messi will travel to Oviedo, Spain, next week to receive the Princess of Asturias Award, and made clear that the trip will not keep him from playing against Red Bull New York on Oct. 24.

Leo has the possibility, and I wouldn’t call it an advantage, but I said it the other day at the press conference, I want him to be well, he needs this, he’s going to be there, and I’m going to have him in the game too,” the coach said to the reporters.

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The coach also stressed that the entire club supports the trip. “Obviously everyone at the club is totally in agreement with him going, because it’s a tremendously important award, not only for him but for his family,” Gonzalez explained. He added that Messi remains part of his plans for the match, saying the situation does not worry him at all.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

The Princess of Asturias Award ceremony takes place on Oct. 23 at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo, a day before Inter Miami travel to Harrison, New Jersey, to face Red Bull New York at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

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Lionel Messi closing in on Carlos Vela’s MLS goalscoring record as Inter Miami captain keeps making history

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Lionel Messi closing in on Carlos Vela’s MLS goalscoring record as Inter Miami captain keeps making history

Inter Miami chase another Supporters’ Shield title

Inter Miami set the all-time MLS points record when they won the Supporters’ Shield in 2024, and now they have five matches left to try to add another one. Standing in their way are Nashville SC, who hold a 14-point lead at the top, which leaves Messi’s team needing a perfect finish and some help to get there.

Miami’s schedule begins with road games against Atlanta United and Red Bull New York. They then return home to host FC Cincinnati before visiting the New England Revolution, and they close the regular season at home against Charlotte FC.

Nashville have 66 points from 29 matches, 14 more than Miami’s 52 after the same number of games. Even if Inter Miami win all five of their remaining matches and reach 67 points, the task of winning a second Supporters’ Shield looks nearly impossible, as Nashville would secure the title with just two more points.

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