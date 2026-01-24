Christian Pulisic’s real power beyond goals and assists revealed: Talented Milan star Ardon Jashari names the one key trait that sets USMNT ace apart

Christian Pulisic and Ardon Jashari may be at different stages of their careers, but over the past year, they have become part of the same evolving story inside Milan. One is an established international star carrying the weight of expectations, the other a talented newcomer still adapting to the demands of elite soccer. Yet, as the Rossoneri navigate a defining stretch of the season, it has become increasingly clear that Pulisic’s importance cannot be measured only in numbers. Goals and assists tell part of the story, but there is something else — quieter, less visible — that has left a deep impression inside the dressing room.

The American entered the previous 2025 with familiar pressure on his shoulders. He was expected to perform, to deliver moments, and to justify his status as one of Milan’s most high-profile players. What followed, however, went far beyond expectation. Over the course of the year, Pulisic evolved from a dangerous attacking option into a central reference point for the team, both tactically and emotionally.

For the Rossoneri, he was no longer just a winger who produced flashes of brilliance. He became a player the side leaned on in decisive moments. Operating across the frontline, drifting inside when needed, and tracking back when required, the 27-year-old provided balance, intelligence, and reliability. Even when he wasn’t on the scoresheet, his influence remained unmistakable. He dictated tempo in tight matches, stretched compact defenses with direct carries, and showed discipline without sacrificing creativity.

By the end of the year, within Italy, there was little debate: Pulisic had become one of Serie A’s most dependable big-game players. Perhaps the most striking aspect of Pulisic’s transformation was psychological rather than statistical. In difficult moments, he simplified play instead of forcing it. When courage was required, he took responsibility. And under pressure, he didn’t fade — he absorbed it.

That evolution has reshaped how he is perceived across Europe. No longer labeled merely as a talented winger, Pulisic is now viewed as a complete attacking player in his prime, capable of carrying responsibility across competitions. His consistency has made him indispensable, even during stretches when goals were harder to come by, especially since the start of 2026.

The voice from inside the dressing room

It is against this backdrop that Ardon Jashari’s words carry particular weight. The young midfielder, one of Milan’s most important signings of the summer, recently offered insight into life inside the squad while appearing on CBS Sports’ Morning Footy. Speaking about his adaptation to the club, Jashari highlighted Pulisic not only as a player, but as a person.

“Pulisic is a truly exceptional person,” Jashari said. “He sits next to me in the dressing room, so we chat every day. He’s very intelligent and a key player for our team. He can make the difference in any game, at any time: with just one move, he can decide a match.” Those words alone reinforce the American’s on-field stature. But what followed revealed the attribute that truly sets him apart.

The hidden quality that defines Pulisic

Beyond goals, assists, and decisive moments, Jashari pointed to something far more human — and far more revealing. “As a person, he’s fantastic with everyone,” Jashari explained. “I also really admire the fact that he always tries to help younger players or newcomers, like me, integrate better into the group.”

That quiet leadership, often invisible to supporters, is what has made Pulisic such a stabilizing force within Milan. He leads not by volume, but by example, offering guidance, support, and reassurance to those still finding their footing at the highest level. For a club blending established stars with emerging talent, that attribute is invaluable. It builds trust, cohesion, and a sense of belonging — elements that often decide seasons long before trophies are lifted.