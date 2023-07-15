The Romelu Lukaku Inter marriage is no more. Fans and commentators alike were gripped by the dramatic events of the last 24 hours. The Belgian striker’s unpredictable and baffling path from Inter to Chelsea, and back, several times, has been full of uncertainty.

However, there was more drama to come when Inter sensationally pulled out of negotiations for the forward on Saturday.

After a season-long loan spell in Milan, Lukaku wasn’t part Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the United States. The Belgian striker seemed set for a permanent transfer to the Italian club.

Despite saying he intended to stay with the Nerazzurri beyond his current contract, it now seems like Lukaku’s future is up in the air.

Lukaku Inter deal collapsed after radio silence

According to reports, the deal worth approximately $42 million, including add-ons, had been agreed upon by Inter and Chelsea. However, the forward never reached an accord on personal terms.

Unfortunately for the Serie A side, when they thought they could finally wrap up the deal, Lukaku reportedly went silent. According to the Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, the two sides came to a kind of gentleman’s agreement.

The intricacies of this included a promise he would not sign with another club until Simone Inzaghi’s team raised the necessary finances to purchase him.

However, for the entirety of Friday evening, neither Lukaku nor his attorney were reachable. Furthermore, they haven’t been responding to Inter’s official communications, as confirmed by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Italia.

Lukaku had change of heart amidst Juventus talks

Inter even learned that his lawyer had begun communicating with Juventus on his behalf. Apparently, the 30-year-old striker is now seriously considering joining the Bianconeri. Despite no European football, Juventus will pay $42 million up front in addition to $3m in bonuses.

Angry with the way negotiations had gone, Inter will now rethink their options. As a result, Di Marzio adds that they have already informed the English club of their desire to pull out of the deal entirely.

It’s worth noting that Lukaku was quizzed in 2021 about a possible transfer to Inter’s bitter rivals, and his response may come back to haunt him.

“If Juventus or AC Milan will call me in the future? Never, never. Again: never. It’s never gonna happen. Juventus wanted me before Inter, but when Conte joined Inter it was my priority to join them. In Italy, there’s only Inter for me”. (via Fabrizio Romano)

Photo credit: IMAGO / Revierfoto