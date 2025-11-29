Inter Miami’s Messi to meet Whitecaps’ Müller again in 2025 MLS Cup: What’s the record between the two legends?

Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller will once again face off as rivals, this time when Inter Miami host the 2025 MLS Cup final against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, December 6. With another trophy on the line, the Argentine and the German icons add a new chapter to one of the most memorable individual matchups of their era.

On Saturday, November 30, Inter Miami punched their ticket to the final by winning the Eastern Conference title with a resounding 5-1 victory over New York City FC. Later that night, the Whitecaps followed suit, defeating San Diego FC 3-1 at Snapdragon Stadium, setting up another high-profile Messi vs. Müller showdown.

Messi and Müller have squared off 10 times in their careers across club and international competitions. The head-to-head currently favors the German star, who holds seven wins, while Messi has taken the remaining three.

At club level, all meetings have come in the UEFA Champions League, with Müller representing Bayern Munich and Messi playing for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. In six matchups, Müller has won five, including the historic 8-2 victory that marked the heaviest defeat of Messi’s career. Messi’s lone club win came in the 2014–15 semifinal (3-0), a run that ended with Barcelona lifting the Champions League trophy.

Thomas Müller of FC Bayern Munich helps up Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain.

On the international stage, the record is even, with two wins each. However, the significance differs sharply: Müller’s victories came in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals and the 2014 World Cup final, while Messi’s came in friendlies.

Müller has won the last four meetings between the two, and Messi’s recent record against Vancouver offers no relief, as he has faced the Whitecaps twice, losing both in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. On Saturday, the Inter Miami captain will look to flip the script, challenge history, and finally turn the tide against one of his toughest career adversaries.

Lionel Messi vs. Thomas Muller