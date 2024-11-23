Inter Miami faces a transformative moment as they chart their course for the coming years, with Lionel Messi firmly at the center of their ambitions. With his contract set to expire at the end of 2025, the club is already charting a course to extend his stay. This vision, fueled by owner Jorge Mas’ determination, aligns Messi’s potential future with Miami Freedom Park’s grand opening in 2026—and possibly the upcoming World Cup in the United States, where he could emulate his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The offseason for Miami began with a significant change as manager Tata Martino announced his departure, citing personal reasons. This departure comes on the heels of the team’s disappointing early exit in the playoffs after a loss to Atlanta United. With the Argentine’s exit confirmed, speculation has already turned to his potential successor.

Reports suggest that Lionel Messi’s former Barcelona and Argentina teammate, Javier Mascherano, is the frontrunner for the managerial position. The 40-year-old is currently in talks with the club, having recently coached Argentina’s U23 team at the Paris Olympics. While the team didn’t meet expectations, Mascherano’s familiarity with Messi and his tactical experience make him a logical choice.

Mascherano as likely successor

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas confirmed the 37-year-old’s involvement in selecting the next coach, emphasizing the importance of his input. “I spoke to Leo on Saturday after he and Tata spoke. I asked him what’s important to get the best of our roster and how we can improve. Leo gave me his thoughts, which were similar to my vision,” Mas revealed.

Mas underscored that while MLS experience is valuable, the priority is to hire a coach who can manage a team with “unlimited potential.” A strong connection with Messi and other stars would also be advantageous.

Will Messi stay past 2025?

Messi’s current contract with Inter Miami runs through the end of 2025, with an option to extend for another year. Mas has expressed optimism that Messi will remain with the club, particularly as they prepare to open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, in 2026.

“Leo and I will sit and discuss the future,” he said. “I fully expect during the opening of our new stadium in 2026 that Lionel Messi will be our No. 10. He’s an amazing leader, and that’s a tribute to him as a player. He’s a competitive beast who wants to win.”

Messi’s presence is integral to Inter Miami’s ambitions for 2025, which includes pursuing multiple trophies such as the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Club World Cup, and the MLS Cup. His leadership has already transformed the club, as evidenced by their stellar 2024 regular season, despite injuries sidelining him for part of the campaign.

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Extending his contract into 2026 would align with another significant event: the FIFA World Cup, hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. Should the superstar remain in Miami, he could enter the tournament as a 39-year-old MLS player, potentially competing against his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Interestingly, Ronaldo has also previously hinted at extending his contract with Al-Nassr until the 2025-26 season, leaving open the possibility of another chapter in their storied rivalry. “I am planning my retirement and it will happen in a year or two,” the Portuguese said recently.