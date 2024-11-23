As AC Milan prepares for a pivotal clash against Juventus at San Siro on Saturday, questions loom over Christian Pulisic‘s availability. The American winger has been instrumental to Milan’s success this season, solidifying his status as a key figure in both domestic and international competitions. With stakes high in the Serie A showdown, Paulo Fonseca’s prospects could hinge on the winger’s ability to take the field. But the suspense surrounding the USMNT star’s participation has added a layer of intrigue to what is already one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend.

The buildup to this game is shaped by a unique storyline involving Pulisic and his fellow American stars. Following a statement 4-2 victory over Jamaica in St. Louis, Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, and Yunus Musah boarded a plane bound for Italy. The camaraderie was evident, with McKennie even sharing a lighthearted moment on social media, singing alongside Weah as Pulisic joined the group.

While the flight from St. Louis to Europe was filled with laughter and post-victory celebrations, it marked a transition from international competition to one of Serie A’s marquee fixtures. Pulisic and Musah, representing AC Milan, and McKennie and Weah, both pivotal for Juventus, will now face off in a battle of USMNT teammates.

Pulisic’s impact at Milan this season has been undeniable. The ex-Chelsea ace has seamlessly adapted to the Italian top flight, contributing five goals and three assists while becoming a central figure in the Rossoneri attack. His versatility—shining as a wide player or orchestrating play as a No. 10—has allowed the San Siro outfit to unlock opposition defenses in critical moments.

Beyond the numbers, the American’s leadership on the pitch has been vital. His ability to dictate games from central positions has elevated the Rossoneri’s attacking prowess, with Sky Italia noting that “Pulisic uplifts the attack”.

Fitness concerns ahead of Juventus showdown

Despite his stellar form, Pulisic’s participation against Juventus is in doubt. Reports from Sky Italia reveal that the 26-year-old has trained sparingly over the past two days, and Milan’s medical staff is closely monitoring his condition. The outlet stated that Pulisic is ‘not at his best’, leaving coach Fonseca to assess his fitness ahead of Saturday’s game.

If Pulisic is deemed unfit to start, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is prepared to step into the lineup, while Samuel Chukwueze is expected to occupy the right flank. The Portuguese boss will have to carefully weigh his options as his team looks to get closer to the top of the Serie A standings.

Stakes of Milan-Juventus rivalry

The clash between Milan and Juventus transcends the usual Serie A fixture—it’s a meeting of two Italian giants with rich histories and high ambitions. For Milan, the game represents an opportunity to consolidate their title challenge, while Juventus seeks to close the gap in the league table.

Pulisic’s involvement could significantly influence the outcome. His performance for the U.S. against Jamaica—where he scored, assisted, and forced an own goal—underscored his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.