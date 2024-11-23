Could one of soccer’s most iconic attacking trios be on the verge of a sensational reunion? Neymar, currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League, has dropped a tantalizing hint about reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. While their partnership once terrorized defenses at Barcelona, the possibility of the trio teaming up again has sparked fervent speculation among fans and pundits alike.

Neymar’s recent comments during a promotional event have reignited hopes of the famous ‘MSN’ trio reforming. The partnership of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar was one of the most formidable attacking forces in soccer history. Together, the trio delivered breathtaking performances for Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, amassing an astonishing 364 goals and 173 assists in their time together.

Their chemistry peaked during the 2014-15 season when they secured a historic treble, including the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League titles. But time brought changes. The Brazilian departed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, seeking a new challenge and leaving behind a partnership that defined an era. Briefly reunited in Paris with Messi in 2021, Neymar’s European journey has since led him to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the Argentine superstar has found a new home in MLS, with Suarez joining him in the same league.

During a promotional event for eFootball, the 32-year-old forward joined Messi and Suarez virtually as they played with their digital Blaugrana avatars, reliving moments of their shared triumphs. At one point, he remarked, “I wish I were there too,” fueling speculation about his interest in joining his former teammates.

This cryptic comment has fueled rumors that Neymar could join them in the US, specifically at Inter Miami, Messi’s current club. Suarez, who joined Messi in Florida, has also become a central figure in the speculation about a potential MSN revival in MLS.

Inter Miami: Dream destination?

It was only later in the eventful conversation that the location of Neymar’s desired reunion became clear: MLS side Inter Miami. Messi’s move to Miami in 2023 transformed the club into a global sensation, and Suarez’s subsequent arrival strengthened their attacking line. Neymar’s potential addition to the roster would undoubtedly make headlines worldwide.

However, challenges remain. For Neymar to join, the Herons would need to navigate MLS’ strict salary cap rules, requiring adjustments to their roster and finances. While logistical hurdles exist, the timing could align well for a future move, as Neymar’s current contract with Al-Hilal reportedly includes an option for early termination.

What did Neymar previously say about possibly reuniting with Messi?

Neymar has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on potential moves. In interviews with outlets like ESPN Argentina and Globo’s Esporte Espetacular, he expressed a desire to play in the United States at some point, saying, “I’d love to play there at least for a season.”

Reflecting on his time with Messi in Paris, Neymar also once noted the highs and lows: “He went to heaven with the Argentina team… and with Paris, he lived hell, as did I.”