Inter Miami‘s season ended sooner than expected. 10 days after falling in the MLS playoffs quarterfinals against Atlanta United, coach Gerardo Martino announced his departure from the club. With the club preparing for the 2025 season, reports suggest that a former Lionel Messi‘s teammate at FC Barcelona is set to be Martino’s replacement.

Martino’s exit from Inter Miami came as a surprise, but the executives moved quickly to find his successor. According to Argentine journalist and transfer market expert Cesar Luis Merlo, Javier Mascherano is set to be Inter Miami’s coach for the next season.

Merlo also reported that “the club is already exchanging documents with the Argentine, who will sign a long-term contract” and that “he will leave his position as U-20 coach to manage Messi.” Javier Mascherano will be the third Argentine to coach Inter Miami, following interim coach Javier Morales and Martino.

Inter Miami will be Mascherano’s first experience as a first-division coach. The former Barcelona player managed 41 matches in his short career, bringing experience from managing Argentina’s U-20 team, where he secured the L’Alcudia trophy, and the U-23 squad, which he led at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mascherano and the challenge of replacing Inter Miami’s most successful coach

Mascherano faces the daunting task of maintaining the high standards set by Martino, Inter Miami’s most successful manager. Under Martino, the team flourished, achieving milestones such as winning the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield and setting a record with 74 points in a single season. Martino’s tenure ended with an impressive record of 35 wins, 16 draws, and 16 losses from 67 matches.

Mascherano’s extensive playing career and leadership experience will be assets as he steps into this challenging role. He captained Argentina alongside Messi during pivotal moments, such as the 2014 World Cup (where Argentina finished as runners-up) and the 2018 World Cup. This experience, combined with his youth coaching background, positions him well to manage a squad that balances veteran stars and emerging talent.

Mascherano’s new opportunity to coach Messi

Earlier this year, Mascherano expressed excitement about potentially coaching Messi at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, scheduling conflicts and Messi’s commitments to Inter Miami and the Copa América dashed those plans.

“I spoke with Leo, and we agreed to talk again in some time. He’s just starting the season with Inter Miami, and there’s still a while to go before the Olympics, especially considering he also has the Copa América. It’s not an easy situation. We’ll have to see if he truly has the energy to be there,” Mascherano stated in March.

An injury to Messi during the Copa América final further ruled out the possibility of his Olympic participation. Now, as Inter Miami’s likely new head coach, Mascherano will finally have the chance to work with Messi once again, this time as a coach.