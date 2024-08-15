With the new season just around the corner, FC Barcelona is hoping to make a better impact overall with a new coach at the helm. After replacing club legend Xavi Hernández with German manager Hansi Flick, the club expects the new gaffer to replicate Bayern Munich’s success at Camp Nou.

Under Flick, Bayern became the second-only club to win a sextuple after 2009’s FC Barcelona. This achievement highlights the coach’s competitiveness in building great teams. However, his time with the German National Football Team is something to forget about.

FC Barcelona in the 2024/24 Season

The most recent season was no better than average by Barcelona’s standards. Although, fans will argue that the last season was better than passable. But a club that is known to produce the best team in the history of football is far better than their achievements last season.

The Blaugrana competed fiercely but fell short in every competition. The players did give their best, but they would have been better if they wanted that piece of silverware. Real Madrid won the LaLiga title with a 10-point gap against second-placed Barcelona.

The Catalan Giants were struggling to keep up with surprise contenders Girona for second place at the end of the season. However, the club’s journey in the UEFA Champions League was commendable. When considering the state of the club, there were positive outtakes. Barcelona beat PSG in their first-leg matchup away at Parc des Princes in one of the best performances in recent memory.

However, The Blaugrana fell short in the second leg losing 4-1 at home. The Catalan Giants faced similar fates by losing to Champions League winners Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España final. Another upset was at the Copa del Rey matchup against Athletic Club losing 4-2 to the Lehoiak.

Looking forward to the next season, FC Barcelona is hoping to achieve greater success than their previous campaigns. The club would like to attain glory and slowly build back its reputation as one of the best clubs in the world. A new season and management offer this opportunity, and The Catalan Giants look ready to seize it.

Squad dynamics, arrivals and departures

The most notable player arrival of the season has been Dani Olmo. Bought for €55 million, the Spaniard is going to be one of the crucial new arrivals at Camp Nou. Known to be one of the best young No.10s in Europe right now, his skill was evident in Spain’s EURO 2024 campaign.

Alongside arrivals, there have also been a few departures from the club. Morocco’s Chadi Riad left for Crystal Palace after the end of his loan deal with Real Betis. Academy graduate Marc Guiu transferred to Chelsea as the 18-year-old did not see a future with Robert Lewandowski at the crown of the frontline.

Estanis Pedrola, who spent a critical time in the club’s youth system, also left. The Spaniard fled to Italy following a loan spell at Sampdoria where the deal was later made permanent. Sergiño Dest moved back to the Netherlands with PSV after a loan spell at the Philips Stadium.

Club legend Sergi Roberto was never meant to extend following Xavi’s departure. Another notable departure will be Real Madrid academy graduate Marcos Alonso who just did not fit in the team making only 29 league appearances in two years.

Team Dynamics

Hansi Flick has built a team with a mixture of experience and youth. New club captain Marc-André ter Stegen will embody this change at the club. The veteran goalkeeper has been a long-serving player for The Catalan Giants with more to come as his contract is set to expire in 2028.

Players like Lamine Yamal illustrate the club’s ongoing belief in youth. The famed La Masia has produced the best football talents in the world and continues to do so with the likes of Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Cubarsí, Balde, Fort, Fermín, Fati, Casadó and more.

A new tactical profile with Hansi Flick

Flick’s tactics have similarities to Rinus Michels’ style of football that gave birth to the Total Football or Tiki Taka we know today. Almost every manager in the world has taken note in some way of this style of play, and Hansi Flick is no exception.

One of the main similarities is the high-pressing style while defending. The German manager likes to keep possession and win back the ball as quickly as possible without giving the opponents breathing space. This ensures that the team always stays on the attacking front.

Hansi likes to deploy a 4-2-3-1 system that allows for attacking dynamism and prowess. Two-holding midfielders can provide a strong number of options while playing out from the back. Wingers can help stretch the field alongside full-backs and a No.10 is one of the most important players in this system.

The No.10 facilitates a more forward-moving approach with the striker at the helm to score goals. Hansi Flick has been conducting double training sessions during pre-season to help players understand his tactical philosophy and the physical demands of their roles.

His play style focuses more on control and aggression. With several players up front, Flick aims to overload the front always with his Bayern Munich doing that most of the time. A two-holding midfielder system provides control and safety in the back.

Preseason form and player morale

FC Barcelona started their pre-season campaign on a high with a win over arch-rivals Real Madrid. The Catalan Giants won 2-1 in a match where possession was equally matched, but Barcelona had double the shots on target than Madrid. A comfortable 2-0 lead by the 54th minute saw the match end 2-1.

Other notable results include draws against Manchester City and AC Milan. Both were 2-2 draws, The Blaugrana won the match against City on penalties but lost to Milan from the spot. While inconsistent, these matches showcased Flick’s tactical integration into the squad.

There are still points to improve on, especially in defense. Barcelona can resolve those before the start of the season on Aug. 17. But there was one result that stood out among all these. In the last match of the pre-season campaign, FC Barcelona lost to Monaco 3-0 further highlighting the defensive frailties in the squad.

An unbeaten run ended at the hands of a Ligue 1 side in the Joan Gamper Trophy. That was the club’s first defeat in 12 years in the preseason competition. The players have worked hard, but Flick must instill tactical changes in the backline. If not, the matches at Camp Nou will not be short of goal-scoring fests on both sides.

The player morale seems to be cautiously optimistic following the mixed set of results. The unbeaten matches have provided a sense of confidence and belief in the team. But Flick also knows there is room for improvement from the loss and draws.

Hansi will try to fix these flaws and will start the season on a better note on 17th August. As the start of the season draws closer the players will be optimistic about their attacking prowess and will be focusing on improving the defensive flaws in the squad.

Barcelona readiness and prospects for the 2024/25 Season

As FC Barcelona gears up for the 2024/25 season, the club looks set on reclaiming lost glory. The preparation from Hansi Flick’s side and the players are a good sign of things to come. The Catalan Giants ended their pre-season run with a bad result but there are still positives to take from.

The attack and team dynamics look strong with Flick integrating his ideology through the players. The inclusion of experience and youth is another big aspect that can play an important role throughout the season. The defense must fix leaks, and Flick will ensure a strong start to the campaign.

As for the question of surpassing Real Madrid, it will require a near-perfect execution of the season plan. While certainly possible, the player quality and pre-season preparations have shown good signs of a comeback. With the arrival of Flick and a small revamp, the squad looks ready to take on any challenges with which they face.

