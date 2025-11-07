Christian Pulisic’s status for Milan’s Serie A clash vs. Parma revealed: Massimiliano Allegri offers candid nine-word update after USMNT decision

Massimiliano Allegri has provided an important update on Christian Pulisic’s recovery ahead of Milan’s Serie A clash with Parma, keeping fans guessing about whether the American star will start at the Stadio Enzo Tardini. After missing several weeks through injury, Pulisic has finally returned to full training, yet Allegri’s nine-word response about his readiness has sparked debate among supporters and pundits alike.

The USA forward, who has been a cornerstone of the Rossoneri’s attack this season, was left out of Mauricio Pochettino’s United States squad for November’s international friendlies against Uruguay and Paraguay to focus on regaining full fitness at Milanello. For Allegri, that decision could prove decisive — but he remains realistic about how quickly Pulisic can be reintegrated.

The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during an October international friendly against Australia, a match that Milan officials reportedly believe should never have been played, given Pulisic was already nursing a minor ankle problem. The incident reportedly left the Italian outfit frustrated, particularly because they were already coping with Adrien Rabiot’s absence in midfield.

Pulisic’s absence coincided with a crucial phase of the season, and without him, the club’s attacking creativity faltered. Club executives later reached a mutual understanding with both the USMNT and France’s national team to exclude Pulisic and Rabiot from November’s call-ups, ensuring the duo could recover fully before the next Serie A fixtures.

Now, with Milan sitting second in the Serie A table, just a point behind leaders Napoli, Allegri knows that every match — including this one against Parma — could shape the title race.

What did Allegri say about Pulisic?

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Allegri confirmed that Pulisic has completed his rehabilitation and trained twice with the squad. “He has trained twice with the team,” Allegri said. “He is physically fit and already in good shape because he has a physique that doesn’t need a lot of work.”

But then came the realistic nine-word update that made headlines: “I don’t know how many minutes he can play.” That phrase perfectly captured the manager’s cautious approach — eager to reintegrate his star forward but wary of rushing him back. Sources from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the USMNT star may begin on the bench and feature in the final half hour to gradually rebuild match rhythm.

