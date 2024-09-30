American goalscorers have been popping up in the reshaped UEFA Champions League in the early part of the 2024/25 season. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie made headlines in the opening week. They were the first US Men’s National Team (USMNT) players to score for their clubs, AC Milan and Juventus, on the same day in Champions League history.

This promising start to the season underscores the growing influence of American players in Europe’s most prestigious club tournament. Over the years, several U.S. stars have found their scoring touch in the Champions League. These players have left their mark in crucial matches, from emerging talents to seasoned professionals. Let’s take a closer look at a list of American goal-scorers in Champions League history.

Top American goalscorers in Champions League history

5. American players with one goal

Six American players, past and present, have found the back of the net once in the UEFA Champions League. The list includes Maurice Edu, Sacha Kljestan, and Jovan Kirovski for the former generation. Edu scored his goal while playing for Rangers, and Kljestan made his mark with Anderlecht. Perhaps, the most significant name in this group is Jovan Kirovski. He holds a special place in U.S. soccer history.

Kirovski became the first American to win the UEFA Champions League in 1997 with Borussia Dortmund. Despite not making the final 18-man squad, he still played a role for the German side, and it was a trailblazing achievement for American players abroad.

Among the current generation, Ricardo Pepi has scored with Tyler Adams and Sergiño Dest. Adams made headlines in 2020 with his dramatic winner for RB Leipzig against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals. He sent the German side to their first-ever Champions League semi-final.

Dest also scored in 2020 while at Barcelona during a group-stage clash against Dynamo Kyiv. Dest’s journey has since taken him to PSV Eindhoven, after a stint with AC Milan, where he now lines up alongside fellow USMNT teammate Malik Tillman. Meanwhile, Adams has transitioned to the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Ricardo Pepi added his name to this exclusive list in October 2023, scoring for PSV Eindhoven against Sevilla in a crucial 2-2 draw. At just 20 years old, Pepi’s goal marked a personal milestone and highlighted the growing impact of young American talent in Europe’s top competition.

4. Fabian Johnson, Jermaine Jones, Jordan Pefok: two goals

Fabian Johnson and Jermaine Jones are two retired players in this section. They were standout American midfielders who made significant contributions in the UEFA Champions League while playing for Bundesliga clubs.

Johnson scored his two Champions League goals during the 2015-16 season for Borussia Mönchengladbach. A versatile midfielder who also played as a wing-back, Johnson first struck in a crucial 1-1 draw against Juventus, leveling the score. He added another goal in a thrilling 4-2 victory over Sevilla, reinforcing his reputation as a key player for Mönchengladbach.

Jones, meanwhile, found the back of the net for Schalke 04 in two separate Champions League campaigns. His first goal came in a 3-1 group-stage win over Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2010. His second came in a tense Round of 16 tie in 2013 against Galatasaray, where Jones equalized to keep Schalke’s hopes alive. However, they were eventually eliminated 4-3 on aggregate. Jones’ aggressive and combative style made him a mainstay in Schalke’s midfield.

Jordan Pefok, the only active player in this group, made his mark for Swiss side Young Boys in 2021. His first goal was memorable not just for him but for the whole Champions League, scoring a dramatic 95th-minute winner against Manchester United. This instantly etched his name in Young Boys’ folklore. His second came in the same group stage against Atalanta in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Pefok has since moved to Union Berlin, where he continues to represent American talent in top-flight European football.

3. Weston McKennie: three goals

Weston McKennie has emerged as a key American figure in the Champions League for Juventus. The versatile midfielder has netted three times in the competition, all for the Old Lady. His first goal came in a 3-0 victory against Barcelona in December 2020. That came with a spectacular scissor-kick volley. In a match headlined ‘Ronaldo versus Messi,’ it was McKennie’s goal that caught the attention of U.S. supporters, underscoring his impact on such a significant stage.

McKennie added to his tally in October 2022 against Benfica. He found the back of the net to bring Juventus closer at 4-3 after trailing 4-1. Despite this effort, McKennie and Juventus were ultimately knocked out of the Champions League following this loss.

Most recently, he found the net against PSV Eindhoven in this season’s tournament, marking a successful return to Juventus, following a brief loan spell at Leeds United.

McKennie’s journey from FC Dallas’ academy to becoming a goal scorer for a European giant like Juventus serves as an inspiration for young American talents.

2. DaMarcus Beasley: four goals

DeMarcus Beasley had a memorable run with PSVduring the 2004-05 season. He scored four goals in 22 appearances, including three goals in just 10 matches during PSV’s remarkable journey to the semifinals. Beasley’s electrifying pace and attacking prowess were central to PSV’s victories, making him a constant threat to opposing defenses.

His standout performances included a pivotal finish against Monaco, which helped propel PSV to the latter stages of the tournament. Beasley’s tireless work ethic and versatility on the wing endeared him to fans and teammates alike.

Beasley became the first American to play in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, against Milan. In the first leg, PSV lost 2–0 at the San Siro, while in the second leg, PSV won 3–1, though they were eliminated based on the away goals rule.

His achievements at PSV not only highlighted the potential of American players in European soccer but likely inspired other Americans to join the club in subsequent seasons. Beasley’s legacy continues to motivate a new generation of soccer stars in the U.S.

1. Christian Pulisic: Eight goals

What is left to say about Christian Pulisic? He’s been a pioneer for American talent abroad. Few USMNT players have held the Champions League trophy. He’s only the second player after Kirovski to win it. However, Pulisic is the first American player to actually play in the final.

Christian Pulisic stands at the pinnacle of American goal scorers in the Champions League with eight goals to his name. His journey broke numerous records, beginning with Borussia Dortmund, where he became the youngest American to both play and score in a Champions League match. Pulisic netted his first goal against Benfica in 2017 at just 18 years old.

His move to Chelsea in 2019 opened a new chapter, where he continued to make history. Pulisic became the first American to score in a Champions League semifinal, finding the net against Real Madrid in 2021. This goal was crucial in Chelsea’s journey to the final, where they eventually triumphed over Manchester City.

Pulisic’s brief cameo in the final had historical significance as he became the first American to play in and win a Champions League final.

Now at AC Milan, Pulisic continues to represent American talent on the grand stage. His recent goal in the 2024–25 Champions League campaign adds another chapter to his illustrious European career.

As we’ve seen, American players have made significant strides in the UEFA Champions League. Kirovski’s groundbreaking triumph to Pulisic’s record-setting performances, represents more than individual accomplishments. They symbolize the growing influence for American soccer on the world stage.

PHOTOS: IMAGO