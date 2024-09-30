Following an underwhelming four-year stint at Chelsea, Milan fans welcomed Christian Pulisic as the latest star alongside Rafael Leao. Fans showed skepticism coupled with cautious excitement in the summer of 2023.

After all, the American’s vast talent was never in doubt. Instead, his ability to fulfill the early promise showcased during this time at Dortmund raised question marks.

Moreover, many wondered where he would fit in Stefano Pioli’s tactical setup. In the age of inverted wingers, most would argue that Pulisic had one ideal role. The right-footed Pulisic could play on the left flank. Yet, the one-and-only Rafael Leao had occupied this spot for years in the Milan squad. The new kid in town had to stay out of the way of the former Serie A MVP.

Milan shifts Pulisic to the right side to accommodate Leao

In the end, the USMNT star beat off competition from fellow newcomer Samuel Chukwueze. Pulisic earned a regular spot as a starter on the right side for Stefano Pioli.

Despite playing in a somewhat outdated role as a classic winger, Pulisic still managed to make the most out of it. He rapidly established himself as a pillar in Pioli’s attacking plans. He finished his first season in Italian football with 12 goals and six assists in 36 Serie A appearances. In doing so, it was the most prolific campaign in the Hershey, PA, native’s young career thus far.

And yet, based on the early signs, Pulisic is on track to outdo himself this term. His importance to the Rossoneri cause is growing by the day. The American has been in scintillating form since the start of the campaign. With Paulo Fonseca at the helm, the American has scored five goals and provided a further two assists in seven outings across all competitions. That includes the opener in Milan’s memorable victory over arch-rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina. Pulisic also scored the first goal against Premier League giant Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Pulisic registering incredible stats this season

The key to the player’s success in Milanello is knowing his role in the tactical system and adjusting to it. Starting from the right could impede his chances to rack goals. Cutting to the middle to find a suitable shooting angle isn’t a viable option. Rather, the Milan star has been relying on sheer pace and trickery to forge direct runs to the box. His finishing allows him to pick the bottom corner with his increasingly clinical touch. That goal against Liverpool indicates as much, and it is the epitome of what a right-footed right winger can do.

Moreover, playing on the right wing allows the Pennsylvania native to improve his assist stats, as he often finds himself in an inviting position to deliver exquisite crosses to the box. Last season, he played provider for Olivier Giroud on several occasions. He’s currently forging a bond with his new companions Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham.

Nevertheless, the most elemental aspect of the American’s success in Italian football might arguably be the sheer determination and the great tenacity he shows every time he takes the field donning the famous black-and-red jersey.

After all, Pulisic does not boast Leao’s out-of-this-world talent and his seamless ability to mock the opposition with his dazzling dribbling. But while the Portuguese superstar often gets under the skin of the Rossoneri fanbase for his flamboyant antics and chilled attitude, not a single fan or observer has ever accused the American international of a lack of effort.

So, it’s this aspect in particular that sets Pulisic aside and endeared him to the fanbase, while Leao’s popularity has been on a steep decline.

What the future holds for Pulisic

If history has taught us anything, the players who work hard enough are the ones who enjoy longevity at the highest levels, while mercurial talents who fail to maintain their focus would only find limited success before fading into obscurity.

Hence, Pulisic is slowly but surely earning the plaudits he undoubtedly deserves. As long as he keeps his head down, it is only a matter of time before he hits stardom. That can be at Milan or perhaps at another European giant, like Liverpool. The English side is reportedly on his heels as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

