Kylian Mbappé‘s highly anticipated transfer to Real Madrid concluded a long-running transfer saga when the club officially announced his arrival on July 16th. The five-year deal brought one of the world’s best players to the Bernabéu, but expectations were high, and his initial performances haven’t quite met some of the extremely high expectations.

Despite a less-than-spectacular start, Mbappé has already achieved a significant milestone, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo‘s goal-scoring record in the Portuguese player’s first six months at Real Madrid. Mbappé ended his first half-season with 14 goals—one more than Ronaldo managed in his debut half-year in 2009.

This achievement highlights Mbappé’s considerable talent and ability to quickly adjust to a new club. This early achievement represents a significant accomplishment for the young player. The rivalry between the two players is well-known, and Mbappé has started his Real Madrid career by surpassing a key record set by Ronaldo.

Mbappé’s admiration for Ronaldo is well-documented, notably emulating Ronaldo’s iconic “un, dos, tres… ¡Hala Madrid!” phrase during his own Real Madrid presentation. The significance of playing for the same club where Ronaldo made history clearly motivates Mbappé. The shared history of the two players, and the significant achievements of both, serves as a compelling narrative for fans and provides a strong sense of continuity for the team. The legacy of Ronaldo is an important factor for the club and its players.

A closer look at the statistics: Nuances and context

While Mbappé’s 14 goals in 24 matches surpasses Ronaldo’s 13 goals in 12 matches in their respective first six months, a more detailed analysis reveals nuances. Ronaldo’s impressive goal-scoring rate, averaging a goal every 67 minutes, is significantly higher than Mbappé’s rate of a goal every 141 minutes.

This means that Ronaldo was significantly more prolific early on in his career with Real Madrid. The higher rate of goals per minute illustrates the impact that Ronaldo had on the team at the beginning of his career.

Both players experienced injuries early in their Real Madrid careers, impacting their overall performance statistics. However, Mbappé’s goal-scoring rate has notably improved in recent matches, suggesting a positive trend that might lead to closing the gap with Ronaldo’s early success. The overall trajectory of Mbappé’s career suggests that he will be able to significantly improve his goal-scoring rate.

Whether Mbappé can ultimately surpass Ronaldo’s total goal count by the end of his first full season at Real Madrid remains to be seen. His recent improvement and consistent performances suggest that he is on the right track, but reaching Ronaldo’s early prolificacy will be a significant challenge. The high expectations that the club has for Mbappé will place significant pressure on the player to perform consistently.