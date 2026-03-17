Christian Pulisic caught in drama as star teammate points finger at Milan and boss Massimiliano Allegri for unlikely 2026 FIFA World Cup call-up

At Milan, a subtle tension is beginning to emerge beneath an otherwise productive season. While Christian Pulisic continues to struggle in attack, the spotlight has shifted toward a teammate whose situation reflects a deeper tactical dilemma under Massimiliano Allegri. The midfielder in question has been delivering numbers, influencing matches, and adapting to new demands. However, behind the scenes, frustration is growing.

His role, reshaped by the coach and the club’s evolving system, may be costing him something far greater than club recognition. And as the international calendar edges closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the consequences are becoming impossible to ignore. The player at the center of this story is Youssouf Fofana, a midfielder whose performances have quietly made him one of Milan’s most effective creators, yet whose international future now hangs in the balance.

Since the start of 2024, he has registered 13 assists across all competitions, placing him at the very top of the club’s creative charts alongside Rafael Leao. Just behind them is Pulisic with 12, as per Sofascore. These numbers underline a key detail: a central midfielder is driving the Rossoneri’s chance creation. Rather than simply recycling possession, the Frenchman has developed into a player capable of delivering decisive final passes, turning structured buildup into tangible attacking output. His influence extends across competitions, reflecting both tactical intelligence and technical precision.

Despite his productivity, Fofana’s evolution at Milan has come at a cost. Under Allegri, he has been deployed in a more advanced, right-sided midfield role, far removed from the deep-lying position that once defined his game. While the change has improved his tactical awareness, it has also altered how he sees and interacts with the pitch.

Youssouf Fofana of AC Milan

“When you’re told you’ll play higher up the pitch, at first you’re even happy. In the end, I realized it’s not necessarily what I want,” he admitted in an interview with L’Equipe. “I do it for the team, but I really liked being at the origin of plays, controlling the team’s tempo, recovering balls.” The shift has forced him to adapt quickly: playing faster, reading situations differently, and dealing with more physically demanding duels. Yet, even as he grows, there is a sense that he is moving away from his natural identity.

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The World Cup consequence

The deeper issue lies beyond club play. Fofana has not been called up by France since 2024, and his chances of making the upcoming squad for friendlies against Brazil and Colombia appear slim. According to the player himself, the positional change is directly affecting his international prospects.

“If I look at the World Cup, I don’t think I’ll be considered for this role,” he said. “I do it with the club… but I’m not convinced this will help me for the future.” Even more striking was his blunt assessment of the situation: “I’m collateral damage.” This is the key tension: a player sacrificing his ideal role for club success, while potentially losing his place on the international stage.

oussouf Fofana of France walks past the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy

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Season of growth—but not satisfaction

Statistically, Fofana’s season has been solid. He has contributed assists, maintained consistency, and adapted to a more complex tactical system. Yet, he remains unconvinced. “I could have been more effective… I could have scored more and provided more assists,” he reflected. “Not good enough, I think.”

This self-criticism reveals a player striving for higher standards, even as external recognition remains limited. Despite playing for one of Europe’s biggest clubs, he feels overlooked in discussions about France’s World Cup squad. “I’m taking a step forward in my career with an Italian giant, and nobody sees me… In the medium term, I’m not considered… and that’s a shame.”