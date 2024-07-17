Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is finally back. While users can now begin compiling their FPL team, Premier League officials made fans wait longer than usual to open the game. The start date for the current 2024/25 season is the latest since 2020. This, of course, came at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The rules are fairly straightforward for those who have never played the game. Every player starts with a fictional £100 million budget to spend on a total of 15 Premier League players. 11 of these stars, just like in real soccer, will be each user’s starting XI. Users earn points based on statistics earned by the players in actual Premier League games.

Before the season starts, FPL players can make as many alterations to their fantasy team as they want. However, free transactions are then limited to once per gameweek throughout the season. Users can also only have a maximum of three players from each English top-flight club in their team as well.

Players can join World Soccer Talk‘s private Fantasy Premier League for free

Although the game is free, sports fans love a bit of competition. After selecting an FPL squad, users can compete against other World Soccer Talk followers in a private league. This league will allow fans to go up against some of the biggest soccer fans in the world. Players can also join as many leagues as they want to.

For those interested, here are the steps to join the World Soccer Talk Fantasy Premier League:

Visit the Fantasy Premier League site and log in If you’ve never registered before, click the ‘Sign Up’ button, After logging in, select your team (you can always change the team selection later, so don’t worry about finalizing your team right then and there) Open the ‘Leagues’ tab in the top navigation Find and click the “Create and join new leagues” button Click the ‘Join a league’ button Click the ‘Join private league’ button Enter the code ah258a and then click the ‘Join League’ button

Multiple FPL pricing records have been set this summer

While FPL is finally now open to play, Premier League officials have been releasing player prices throughout the last week. One of the more notable price changes of the summer involves Erling Haaland. The Manchester City superstar will begin the 2024/25 campaign costing potential owners £15 million. As a result, the striker is now the most expensive FPL player in the history of the game.

Chelsea starlet Cole Palmer also helped break another FPL record this summer. The attacker previously cost owners £5.0 million before the 2023/24 season. Nevertheless, he now carries a hefty price tag of £10.5 million. This £5.5 million increase in just one year tops the previous record set by Andy Carroll back in 2011.

FPL initially launched over 20 years ago and is the Premier League’s official free fantasy soccer game. It was previously played by around 11 million fans from all over the world last season.

