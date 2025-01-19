A friendly match between Inter Miami and Club América at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium turned into something far more compelling than a simple exhibition. Lionel Messi, the subject of constant jeers and insults from Club América supporters, responded with a goal and a defiant celebration that quickly went viral.

The match began with a hostile atmosphere directed at the World Cup champion. A stadium filled with a mix of Inter Miami and Club América fans created a charged environment. The jeering intensified after Messi missed a clear scoring opportunity, sending the ball over the crossbar. However, Messi responded in classic fashion.

Midway through the first half, Messi scored an equalizing header. His celebration was far from typical. After briefly celebrating with Luis Suárez and his teammates, he turned towards the section of Club América fans who had been relentlessly targeting him. He displayed his iconic number 10 jersey, and with a defiant gesture, pointed toward them.

The “Three World Cups” message

He then extended three fingers, a clear reference to Argentina’s three World Cup victories and their triumph at Qatar 2022. His accompanying gesture, reminiscent of Argentina’s celebratory “montoncito,” delivered a powerful message: “Me, three. What about you?” This direct and pointed response contrasted Argentina’s global success with the limited history of those who jeered him.

Messi’s response transcended a simple sporting event. It became a statement about unwavering confidence, defiance against adversity, and a reminder of Argentina’s incredible success in the world of soccer.

The gesture captured the attention of fans and ignited widespread discussion. The moment provided a compelling narrative and a memorable highlight from what was, otherwise, a friendly exhibition match.