Harry Kane rewrites UEFA Champions League history with new record: Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar welcome Bayern star to elite list

It was a night to remember in Munich as the home supporters witnessed their star striker reach yet another career milestone. Bayern Munich cruised past Chelsea with a 3-1 victory in its UEFA Champions League clash, but the headlines belonged to one man. With a brace that left the visitors stunned, Harry Kane not only powered his side to victory but also earned his place among some of soccer’s greatest names — Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar — by entering an exclusive Champions League club.

The match began at a furious pace, and Bayern took control early on. Trevoh Chalobah’s unfortunate own goal handed the hosts the lead, setting the tone for the night. Chelsea briefly fought back through Cole Palmer, but the Bundesliga champion was relentless.

The Allianz erupted when the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Moises Caicedo brought down the English striker inside the box. The 32-year-old made no mistake, coolly sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. He would later pounce on a defensive error by Malo Gusto to score his second and Bayern’s third, effectively sealing the game.

With his double against the Blues, Kane became only the third player in history — after Ronaldo and Neymar — to score 20 or more goals for two different clubs in the Champions League. The England captain had already reached the milestone with Tottenham, and now he has matched that achievement with the Bavarian side.

Tweet placeholder

But the history-making did not end there. Kane also overtook David Beckham to become the English player with the most goal contributions in Champions League history — 53 in total (42 goals and 11 assists). Beckham had held the record for years with 52 goal contributions across spells with Manchester United, PSG, and Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Kane’s influence beyond goals

While the numbers are impressive, the 32-year-old’s contribution went beyond simply putting the ball in the back of the net. His work rate and leadership were on full display as he dropped deep to link play, pressed Chelsea’s defenders, and even helped relieve pressure on Bayern’s backline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was not just a striker’s performance; it was a captain’s. Vincent Kompany, Bayern’s manager, was reportedly full of praise after the final whistle, impressed not only by the goals but also by Kane’s commitment to the team’s overall play.