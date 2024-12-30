Inter Miami has seen exponential growth in recent years, highlighted by Lionel Messi‘s blockbuster signing in 2023. Now, after over five years with the franchise, goalkeeping coach Sebastian Saja has decided to leave the club to join legendary striker Diego Milito at Racing Club in Argentina.

Sebastian Saja, who retired as a player in 2017, joined Inter Miami‘s technical staff in 2020 as the coordinator and goalkeeping coach for the training academy. In 2023, he transitioned to the First Team under former head coach Phil Neville, contributing through multiple coaching regimes in Florida.

With Diego Milito’s recent victory in the Racing Club presidential elections, Saja has chosen to return to his homeland and beloved club. Despite his abrupt departure, Saja took to social media to express gratitude for his time at Inter Miami.

“After 5 and a half years, it’s time for me to say goodbye to a place where I was truly happy! Thank you, Inter Miami, for giving me and my family so many wonderful and unforgettable moments. I’m going to miss you all so much, and from today, I’m just another fan cheering for you around the world! See you soon!!” Saja wrote on his Instagram account.

Before the elections, Milito approached Saja with an offer to become Racing’s Sports Director starting January 1, 2025, if he won. With a vision to strengthen the club’s soccer identity and enhance its youth development system, Milito saw Saja as the ideal candidate for the role.

Lionel Messi’s influence on Saja’s move

Lionel Messi, a close colleague and fellow Argentine, shared a strong bond with Saja during their time at Inter Miami. According to Saja, Messi played a key role in influencing his decision to return to Argentina.

“When I spoke with him and told him about the possibility of Racing, he said, ‘Don’t even think twice.’ He really likes everything related to sports management. He supported me from the very beginning. After the matches in the Copa Sudamericana, we talked about Racing. He’s up to date on everything,” Saja revealed during an interview with the Racing de Alma program.

But Messi’s influence in the decision didn’t end there. Milito, who knows Messi from his time in the national team, also credited him for endorsing Saja’s appointment. “When I saw Leo, the first thing he said was, ‘Sebas (Saja) is amazing. You’ve already gone after him, right?‘ At that point, I hadn’t even announced my candidacy,” he revealed.