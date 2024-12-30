With Andreas Christensen recovering from a long-term injury, FC Barcelona has been forced to explore every possible avenue to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the 2024-25 season. Now, with the judicial route definitively closed, the club has only one option left to secure the midfielder’s registration.

Last Friday, the Commercial Court No. 10 of Barcelona rejected Barça’s request for precautionary measures to register Olmo and Pau Victor. Another judge denied the club’s appeal this Tuesday, and a final attempt made today was similarly unsuccessful. With these rulings, the judicial route has been exhausted, leaving Barça reliant on a different solution.

The only remaining path is for La Liga to approve the documentation related to the sale of VIP seats at the future Spotify Camp Nou. According to reports from Spanish media, Barcelona President Joan Laporta has negotiated a €100 million deal with Middle Eastern investors for the premium seats in the revamped stadium.

This financial influx would not only allow the club to register both Olmo and Victor but could also facilitate signings in the upcoming winter or summer transfer windows.

Could Barcelona lose Dani Olmo as free agent?

Barcelona invested $65 million to bring Dani Olmo back to the club from RB Leipzig during the 2024 summer transfer window. The midfielder, aware of the club’s financial instability, included a release clause in his contract. If Barcelona fails to register him, effectively sidelining him for the rest of the season, Olmo could activate the clause and leave as a free agent.

This scenario has attracted attention from several top European clubs. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal are monitoring the situation closely. Paris Saint-Germain is also rumored to be interested in the 2024 UEFA European Championship winner.

Despite the mounting speculation, Barcelona remains optimistic about registering Olmo and Victor. The club is also banking on Olmo’s loyalty, as a La Masia graduate, to avoid triggering his release clause and leaving without a transfer fee. This confidence stems from the belief that Olmo is committed to helping the club overcome its current challenges.