The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) announced it will abstain from Wednesday’s vote awarding the 2034 FIFA World Cup to Saudi Arabia, citing insufficient progress on human rights protections surrounding the tournament. The decision highlights ongoing concerns about FIFA’s approach to human rights and governance.

NFF president Lise Klaveness criticized FIFA‘s handling of human rights considerations: “FIFA’s own guidelines for human rights and due diligence have also not been adequately integrated into the process, increasing the risk of human rights violations.” Klaveness argued that FIFA’s approval process, lacking an itemized vote, undermines good governance.

Saudi Arabia’s uncontested bid faced limited external scrutiny, reflecting FIFA’s deepening financial and political ties to the kingdom. This follows a similar process for the 2030 World Cup, where a six-nation bid (Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay) was similarly chosen without significant competition.

Saudi Arabia’s extensive construction plans for the World Cup raise concerns about potential human rights abuses related to migrant worker exploitation, mirroring the issues faced during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Norway actively raised concerns about worker conditions in Qatar before that tournament.

FIFA’s evaluation and reports

FIFA’s internal evaluation of the Saudi bid acknowledged elevated human rights risks but emphasized “significant opportunities for positive human rights impact,” a conclusion criticized by activists as a whitewash. A FIFA-mandated human rights report, commissioned from a law firm with close ties to Saudi Arabia, committed organizers to working only with state-approved agencies and the ILO.

The ILO is currently investigating a formal complaint alleging human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, filed by the Building and Wood Workers’ International. While Switzerland’s soccer federation will support FIFA’s decision, it expressed concern regarding the “vagueness” of Saudi Arabia’s human rights strategy. The Swiss federation emphasized the need for independent monitoring of commitments made to workers, teams, and fans.

FIFA’s response to Qatar concerns and lack of transparency

FIFA has faced criticism for its handling of human rights concerns related to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite recommendations from a panel of rights experts to compensate workers and their families, FIFA has yet to take action.

The recent announcement of a $50 million legacy fund, allocated to UN-linked charities, rather than directly to workers, further fueled criticism. Klaveness highlighted this lack of transparency: “The lack of predictability and open processes challenges trust in FIFA as the global custodian of soccer.”