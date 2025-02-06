In mid-January, Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus dropped a bombshell about Neymar’s status at the Saudi club. Jesus revealed that the Brazilian forward would not be registered for the Saudi Pro League season and could only play in the Asian Champions League. But what truly grabbed headlines was Jesus’ stinging assessment of Neymar’s physical condition, suggesting that he was no longer capable of performing at the level expected.

“Neymar will not be registered in the team for the championship. He can participate in the Asian Champions League. The Saudi League is one of the best leagues in the world. All Al-Hilal players can play for any club in Europe. When he was about to return, he got injured again,” Jesus stated in an interview on January 16.

The Portuguese coach acknowledged Neymar’s talent but expressed concerns about his ability to cope with the physical demands of elite soccer. “He is a player who leaves no doubt, a world-class player. But the truth is that physically, Neymar can no longer play at the level we are used to. Things have become difficult for him, unfortunately.”

For Neymar, his short-lived stint at Al-Hilal was marred by injuries. Having signed for the Saudi giants in the summer of 2023 for €90 million, the Brazilian made just seven appearances, scoring only once and registering three assists. His struggles were compounded by a ruptured ACL and damaged meniscus sustained on international duty with Brazil in November 2023, keeping him out until October 2024.

However, upon his return, he suffered another setback—a hamstring tear—leaving him sidelined once more. His contract with Al-Hilal was ultimately terminated by mutual consent, paving the way for a return to his boyhood club, Santos, on a six-month deal.

Neymar’s Santos return: Statement on pitch

Fast forward to February, and Neymar stepped onto the pitch for the first time since his departure from Saudi Arabia, making his second debut for Santos in a Paulista A1 clash against Botafogo. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but the real story was the 33-year-old’s response to the criticism he had received from his former coach.

Neymar entered the game at halftime, donning the iconic number 10 shirt once worn by Pele. Despite still recovering from his long-term injury, he quickly became the most fouled player on the pitch, suffering five challenges from the opposition. He also took six shots and completed 22 passes, some reminiscent of his prime years.

While he couldn’t mark his return with a victory, the forward was satisfied with his performance. Speaking to reporters after the match, he subtly hit back at Jorge Jesus. “I’m ready to play. Of course, I won’t be able to play 90 minutes. I came from a long time out injured. I needed games,” Neymar said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

However, he did not hide his frustration over his former manager’s remarks. “Obviously, I was very upset with Jorge Jesus’ words when he said I didn’t have the capability to play like the rest of the team.”

Night of redemption and respect

While the match itself didn’t end in a victory for Santos, it was a symbolic win for Neymar. Playing 52 minutes—the most he has managed since 2023—he exceeded even his own expectations. “I need more minutes, more matches. I am not 100%, but I didn’t expect to run as much as I did tonight. I will be much better three, four games from now,” Neymar stated.

His impact on the game was clear, as even players from the opposing team rushed to take photos with him after the final whistle. “I left here at age 21, traveled the world, and made history at the clubs I played for,” Neymar reflected. “This [taking pictures with rivals] is the respect I get back home.”