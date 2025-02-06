Marcus Rashford’s transfer saga dominated headlines throughout the January window, with the forward ultimately joining Aston Villa on loan after weeks of speculation linking him to Barcelona. However, behind the scenes at the Catalan club, his potential arrival sparked unrest in the dressing room, with several key players opposing the move.

The 27-year-old Manchester United forward made it clear he was seeking a new challenge, prompting interest from top European clubs, including Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona. While Milan initially led the race, their priorities shifted toward signing Kyle Walker, allowing Barca to emerge as Rashford’s preferred destination.

However, Barcelona’s well-documented financial struggles posed a significant hurdle. In order to register Rashford, the club needed to offload players to free up space on their wage bill. Ansu Fati was identified as the player to depart, but the young Spaniard refused to leave, making a deal for the Englishman impossible.

With the Catalans unable to finalize the necessary financial arrangements, Rashford eventually sealed a last-minute move to Aston Villa, where he will now compete in both the Premier League and Champions League. Villa also secured an option to make the move permanent in the summer, adding another layer of intrigue to the player’s future.

Dressing room backlash against Rashford deal

While Barcelona’s sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick backed the move, not everyone at the club was on board. According to Sport, several senior players, including Pedri, Gavi, and Ronald Araujo, voiced their dissatisfaction with the club’s pursuit of Rashford.

The primary issue? Barcelona had only just regained some financial stability after struggling under La Liga’s restrictive salary regulations. Many first-team players had agreed to salary reductions or deferred wages to help the club through its crisis. These players felt it was unfair that instead of prioritizing rewarding loyalty and renewing key contracts, the club was looking to spend heavily on a short-term signing.

According to Catalunya Radio’s Barca Reservat podcast: “There was a ‘raise of the hand’ from those around players such as Pedri, Gavi, and Araújo, who have ended up renewing in recent weeks. Their concern was that instead of stabilizing the financial situation for current players, the club was looking to bring in another high-profile signing like Rashford.”

Ultimately, the players’ concerns reached Deco, who decided to drop the pursuit of Rashford. Instead, Barcelona shifted its focus to securing contract renewals for key players, ensuring long-term squad stability rather than a temporary boost.