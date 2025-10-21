From Christian Pulisic and Robert Lewandowski, to Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe: FIFA virus controversy grows as Napoli president’s crazy proposal to end injuries raises eyebrows

Could Christian Pulisic’s injury with the U.S. Men’s National Team have been avoided? That’s the question echoing around Europe as the international break has recently left some of the world’s biggest stars — Christian Pulisic, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe — on the treatment table or in doubt for crucial club fixtures. The so-called “FIFA virus” has once again infected the sport’s delicate balance between national pride and club responsibility, forcing coaches, players, and fans to question just how much soccer is too much soccer.

The timing couldn’t be worse. With domestic leagues heating up and continental competitions reaching key stages, the endless cycle of matches has begun to take its toll on even the fittest athletes. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and AC Milan are all feeling the strain as international duty sends their stars back injured — or dangerously close to it.

For Milan, the latest setback came in the form of Christian Pulisic’s hamstring tear during the USMNT’s 2-1 friendly win over Australia. The American winger left the field after just 30 minutes, his face betraying a mix of pain and disbelief. According to La Repubblica, the Rossoneri are “furious” with the U.S. coaching staff for fielding Pulisic despite recent medical warnings. The 27-year-old had been struggling with ankle issues before the international break and had only played 17 minutes against Ecuador days earlier.

Yet he was named in the starting XI for what the Rossoneri viewed as an unnecessary friendly. Mauricio Pochettino, in charge of the U.S. squad, downplayed the incident after the match. The damage, however, was already done — scans confirmed a low-grade tear that could keep Pulisic sidelined for up to a month.

Tweet placeholder

For Milan, which is locked in a title race with Inter, Napoli, and Roma, the timing is devastating. Pulisic has been one of Serie A’s standout performers, with six goals and two assists; his chemistry with Santiago Gimenez has driven the team’s attack. His absence adds to a mounting injury list that’s testing Massimiliano Allegri’s squad depth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewandowski controversy deepens the debate

Meanwhile, in Spain, Robert Lewandowski’s injury has sparked a bizarre war of words between Barcelona and the Polish national team. The veteran striker was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after returning from international duty, but Poland coach Jan Urban questioned the club’s medical report. “For me, a muscle tear doesn’t allow you to run at full speed,” Urban told Catalunya Ràdio. “He wasn’t injured at all. We simply decided to rest him in the first game to give minutes to others.”

The coach’s comments have only deepened the confusion, with Barcelona insisting Lewandowski faces weeks out, likely missing El Clasico and multiple Champions League games. Urban’s defense — that the striker “played 90 minutes and was fine” — has done little to calm the club’s frustration over what they perceive as reckless player management.

Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tension doesn’t stop there. Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal had also been caught in similar storms. France’s captain suffered an ankle knock before joining Les Bleus this month, and though coach Didier Deschamps assured reporters that “it’s not serious,” Real Madrid reportedly privately expressed concern that France might rush him back into action.

What’s more, the parallels with Lamine Yamal’s situation are striking. Barcelona had already clashed with Spain’s medical team over the teenager’s treatment during the previous break, accusing them of using painkillers to get him through matches. Thus, the rift between national federations and domestic giants is widening by the week.

Bizarre solution from Italy

Amid this growing crisis, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has offered a radical — and some would say crazy and bizarre — proposal to solve soccer’s congestion problem once and for all. Speaking at the National Italian American Foundation Gala in Washington, De Laurentiis didn’t hold back: “Europe must change because the time has come,” he told Class CNBC. “The football chiefs are reluctant to change because they fear losing their seats. But it’s time to change both the game’s rules and the leagues’ formats.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then came his most controversial idea yet. De Laurentiis proposed that players should no longer be allowed to represent their national teams after the age of 23, arguing that it would protect older players from injuries and allow new talent to emerge.

Aurelio De Laurentiis

“After you’ve turned 23, you can no longer go with the national team,” he said. “If you play those who are over 30 and they get injured, you’re kicking the domestic leagues in the shins. There’s no respect for these leagues.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While few expect FIFA or UEFA to entertain such an extreme measure, De Laurentiis’ remarks underline just how desperate clubs have become to protect their investments in players — and how fractured the relationship between club and country has grown.