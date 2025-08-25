Franco Mastantuono registers historic feat in his first start for Real Madrid

It took only 10 days at Real Madrid for Franco Mastantuono to etch his name into the club’s history books. Handpicked by head coach Xabi Alonso for the starting XI against Real Oviedo on Matchday 2 of the 2025/26 LaLiga season, the teenager from Azul, Argentina, became the youngest Real Madrid starter in a domestic league match in the last 20 years.

According to stats expert OptaJavier, Mastantuono—just 18 years and 10 days old—claimed the milestone previously held by Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, who started against Getafe on Matchday 33 of the 2024/25 season.

Mastantuono featured for 63 minutes at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere before being replaced by Brahim Díaz, making an immediate impression with his composure and confidence on the ball. The date, August 24, 2025, will be remembered as the moment a new chapter began for Real Madrid’s next potential star.

Joining a historic list

The teenager’s breakthrough not only surpassed Endrick’s mark but also pushed aside another historic record. Mastantuono’s appearance came earlier than that of Miguel Pardeza, who started a league match for Madrid at 18 years and 25 days back on January 31, 1984.

The full ranking of Madrid’s youngest starters features some illustrious names. At the top is Martin Ødegaard, who made the lineup on May 23, 2015, at just 16 years, 5 months, and 6 days. He is followed by Alberto Rivera, who debuted on June 10, 1995, at 16 years, 11 months, and 24 days. José Antonio Erice is next, starting on March 1, 1916, at 17 years and 1 day, while Raúl González, one of the most iconic players in club history, entered the XI on October 29, 1994, at 17 years, 4 months, and 2 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Vinícius Jr. sparks new controversy after clash with fans in Real Madrid’s vs. Oviedo

Now, Mastantuono finds himself on that prestigious list, sparking excitement among Madridistas eager to see how far his talent can take him.

Looking ahead to Mallorca

Real Madrid continues its LaLiga campaign this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu, hosting Mallorca on Matchday 3. After back-to-back wins—1–0 against Osasuna and 3–0 away at Oviedo—the team will look to maintain momentum.

Reports from Valdebebas training suggest that Mastantuono has a real chance to start again, potentially forming an attacking trident alongside Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior. For a player barely past his 18th birthday, the opportunity to line up with two of the world’s biggest stars underscores just how highly Xabi Alonso rates him.

Advertisement