Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Franco Mastantuono registers historic feat in his first start for Real Madrid

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Looking ahead, the young midfielder could start again this weekend, potentially forming a front three with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior when Real Madrid face Mallorca at the Bernabéu.
© Angel MartinezLooking ahead, the young midfielder could start again this weekend, potentially forming a front three with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior when Real Madrid face Mallorca at the Bernabéu.

It took only 10 days at Real Madrid for Franco Mastantuono to etch his name into the club’s history books. Handpicked by head coach Xabi Alonso for the starting XI against Real Oviedo on Matchday 2 of the 2025/26 LaLiga season, the teenager from Azul, Argentina, became the youngest Real Madrid starter in a domestic league match in the last 20 years.

According to stats expert OptaJavier, Mastantuono—just 18 years and 10 days old—claimed the milestone previously held by Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, who started against Getafe on Matchday 33 of the 2024/25 season.

Mastantuono featured for 63 minutes at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere before being replaced by Brahim Díaz, making an immediate impression with his composure and confidence on the ball. The date, August 24, 2025, will be remembered as the moment a new chapter began for Real Madrid’s next potential star.

Joining a historic list

The teenager’s breakthrough not only surpassed Endrick’s mark but also pushed aside another historic record. Mastantuono’s appearance came earlier than that of Miguel Pardeza, who started a league match for Madrid at 18 years and 25 days back on January 31, 1984.

The full ranking of Madrid’s youngest starters features some illustrious names. At the top is Martin Ødegaard, who made the lineup on May 23, 2015, at just 16 years, 5 months, and 6 days. He is followed by Alberto Rivera, who debuted on June 10, 1995, at 16 years, 11 months, and 24 days. José Antonio Erice is next, starting on March 1, 1916, at 17 years and 1 day, while Raúl González, one of the most iconic players in club history, entered the XI on October 29, 1994, at 17 years, 4 months, and 2 days.

Advertisement
Vinícius Jr. sparks new controversy after clash with fans in Real Madrid’s vs. Oviedo

see also

Vinícius Jr. sparks new controversy after clash with fans in Real Madrid’s vs. Oviedo

Now, Mastantuono finds himself on that prestigious list, sparking excitement among Madridistas eager to see how far his talent can take him.

Looking ahead to Mallorca

Real Madrid continues its LaLiga campaign this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu, hosting Mallorca on Matchday 3. After back-to-back wins—1–0 against Osasuna and 3–0 away at Oviedo—the team will look to maintain momentum.

Reports from Valdebebas training suggest that Mastantuono has a real chance to start again, potentially forming an attacking trident alongside Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior. For a player barely past his 18th birthday, the opportunity to line up with two of the world’s biggest stars underscores just how highly Xabi Alonso rates him.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona’s Raphinha reacts to Brazil call-up amid controversy over absence of Real Madrid stars

Barcelona’s Raphinha reacts to Brazil call-up amid controversy over absence of Real Madrid stars

Brazil will play their final two World Cup qualifying matches without Real Madrid’s Vinicius and Rodrygo, but Barcelona’s Raphinha has made the squad.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Which is the highest-spending club in European soccer?

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Which is the highest-spending club in European soccer?

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona lead the rankings of European clubs that spend the most annually on player salaries.

Real Madrid reportedly ready to spend big on Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate

Real Madrid reportedly ready to spend big on Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate

Real Madrid are monitoring Nico Paz’s future closely, with a potential return from Como expected in the summer of 2026, despite heavy Premier League interest.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 goals with Al Nassr: How long did it take at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 goals with Al Nassr: How long did it take at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus?

After scoring his 100th goal with Al Nassr, questions have been raised about how long it took Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the same milestone at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo