Vinícius Jr. sparks new controversy after clash with fans in Real Madrid’s vs. Oviedo

Xabi Alonso raised eyebrows when he revealed Real Madrid’s starting XI for the second matchday of the 2025/26 LaLiga season against Real Oviedo. The spotlight was not only on the inclusion of young Argentine talent Franco Mastantuono, but also on the shocking absence of Vinícius Júnior from the starting lineup. The Brazilian had not been left on the bench without a clear reason since Carlo Ancelotti’s second tenure at the club.

From the moment the team sheet was announced, Vinícius became the talking point of the day. His omission triggered an avalanche of reactions across Spanish media and social networks.

When Vinícius finally entered the match in the 63rd minute, replacing Rodrygo Goes, he made his presence felt immediately. In just over half an hour, the forward notched an assist and scored a goal, helping Real Madrid seal a convincing 3–0 win.

Yet it wasn’t his performance alone that grabbed headlines. Vinícius also argued with referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, earning a yellow card, and clashed repeatedly with fans at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. At one point, he gestured toward the crowd suggesting Real Oviedo belonged in the second division, provoking further hostility from the stands.

Spanish media react strongly

The behavior of Vinícius Júnior reignited criticism that has followed him throughout his career in Spain. Josep Pedrerol, host of the popular TV show El Chiringuito, said during his opening monologue: “He is very good, but with his constant fights with fans, he’s starting to feel tiresome.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Like Vinicius, another Real Madrid star set to be left out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers squad

The newspaper Sport echoed that sentiment, writing: “The Brazilian striker was a protagonist not only for his contribution on the field but also for gestures he has made before, which once again inflamed the atmosphere in Oviedo.”

Carlos Carpio of Marca went further: “Since missing out on the Ballon d’Or, he has regressed as a player. Right now, he struggles to compare with any other Real Madrid attacker. The best thing he could do is focus on football—forget contract talks, inappropriate gestures, and arguments with referees—to recover his best form.”

Meanwhile, Diario AS, one of Spain’s most widely read outlets, summarized the evening bluntly: “Yawning, angry, silenced by Mbappé—Vinícius had a controversial night.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xabi Alonso defends his decision

When asked about the decision to bench Vinícius, head coach Xabi Alonso explained: “We have more than 20 players in the squad, and I will try to get the best out of each of them. Sometimes he will start and be important, and sometimes he will come off the bench and still be important. That’s going to be the tone throughout the season.”

Pressed again, Alonso added: “I agree that you cannot treat every player the same way. Each one is different. You have to demand the same respect, but relationships are different. In soccer, decisions are always made for the team, and I will continue that way.”