Real Madrid is reportedly exploring several options to bolster its defense, with Arsenal’s William Saliba emerging as the primary target. The club has long been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero, but the pursuit of Saliba suggests a shift in strategy.

According to reports in TBR Sport and Diario Sport, the Carlo Ancelotti‘s team is prioritizing the signing of Arsenal’s William Saliba too. The 23-year-old defender is a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side, and acquiring him would command a substantial transfer fee.

Cristian Romero remains an option, but Real Madrid’s plan B involves Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez. However, Martínez is under contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2027.

Real Madrid’s focus on left-sided defenders stems from David Alaba’s long-term injury (almost 12 months), hindering the team’s build-up play from the back. The prolonged absence of Éder Militão, and the failure to sign Lenny Yoro (who joined Manchester United), have further emphasized the need for defensive reinforcements.

Financial considerations and potential for Manchester United cost-cutting

Negotiating with Manchester United would be complex given their financial strength and Premier League’s overall higher spending power. However, Manchester United’s reported intention to reduce spending to avoid potential future financial sanctions could work in Real Madrid’s favor, making a deal for Martínez more plausible. Martínez’s contract runs until 2027.

Real Madrid’s defensive overhaul could extend beyond center-backs. The club is also reportedly considering potential investments in full-backs, with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies among the players being considered. Free agents and cost-effective transfer options align with Real Madrid’s current strategy.

Lisandro Martínez joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2022. Despite some injuries hindering his consistency, he’s become a key player for the club. However, with Manchester United failing to qualify for the Champions League, Martínez could be enticed by a move to a club competing at the highest level.