FIFA has unveiled the 2024 Best FIFA Men’s Coach shortlist, highlighting five of the most successful managers from club and international soccer. The award recognizes outstanding achievements between August 2023 and August 2024, with the winner chosen by national team captains, coaches, selected journalists, and global fan voting. The ceremony will take place in January 2025.

Contenders: Mix of domestic and international success

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

The reigning winner, Pep Guardiola, has been nominated once again after an extraordinary season with Manchester City. Under his leadership, City claimed their fourth consecutive Premier League title, becoming the first team in English top-flight history to achieve such a feat. Guardiola’s tactical brilliance continues to redefine modern soccer, and his consistency at the highest level makes him a strong contender for a repeat win.

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid to another remarkable season, securing both the La Liga and Champions League titles. Known for his calm demeanor and strategic acumen, Ancelotti’s success with a squad brimming with talent—including multiple nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Player—cements his reputation as one of the most decorated coaches in soccer history.

Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen)

Former Spanish international Xabi Alonso earned his place on the shortlist by guiding Bayer Leverkusen to a sensational Bundesliga title and an impressive 51-match unbeaten run across all competitions. Alonso also claimed victory in the domestic cup, though his side fell short in the Europa League final. His meteoric rise as a coach has drawn widespread acclaim, with many seeing him as one of the brightest tactical minds in the game.

Luis de la Fuente (Spain)

Luis de la Fuente delivered Euro 2024 glory for Spain, marking a triumphant return to the top of European soccer. De la Fuente’s ability to blend youth and experience, and his tactical nous in navigating the tournament, earned him widespread praise. Spain’s success on the international stage under his leadership has made him a standout among his peers.

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Lionel Scaloni, the manager of Argentina, added to his growing legacy by leading his nation to victory at the Copa America in July 2024. Having already guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, Scaloni’s continued success on the international stage showcases his ability to maintain excellence and adapt his strategies to evolving challenges. His nomination reflects Argentina’s dominance in South American soccer under his stewardship.

Previous winners and legacy

Of the five nominees, only Pep Guardiola and Lionel Scaloni have previously won the award, setting the stage for either a repeat victory or a new name being etched into the annals of coaching excellence.

The 2024 Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award offers a fascinating mix of domestic and international achievements. Guardiola’s Premier League dominance, Ancelotti’s European triumphs, Alonso’s unbeaten run, de la Fuente’s Euro 2024 success, and Scaloni’s Copa América victory create a compelling competition.