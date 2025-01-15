AC Milan’s victory over Como not only marked a crucial comeback but also solidified Rafael Leao’s place in the club’s history. The Portuguese forward, with his winning goal and consistent performance, became just the fourth player in the club’s storied history to register at least 60 goals and 50 assists, joining an elite group alongside several legends of soccer, including Kaka.

The Rossoneri’s Serie A clash against newly promoted Como proved to be a test of resilience. The home side stunned the Rossoneri early in the second half, with their €12 million signing Assane Diao scoring on his full debut. His low-driven strike past Mike Maignan capped a swift counterattack and gave Como a deserved lead.

However, Milan showcased their trademark fighting spirit under new manager Sergio Conceicao. Just as they had against Juventus and Inter in the Italian Super Cup, the Red and Blacks mounted a comeback. Theo Hernandez equalized in the 71st minute with a looping volley that also broke a club record, setting the stage for Rafael Leao’s brilliance.

With the score level, Tammy Abraham produced a moment of magic, threading a perfectly weighted through ball to Leao. The Portuguese forward’s composure shone as he lifted the ball over Como’s goalkeeper, Jean Butez, securing the lead for Milan with 15 minutes to play.

This marked Leao’s first goal under Conceicao and demonstrated why he remains a pivotal figure in Milan’s lineup. Speaking after the game, the forward said: “I always try to score goals, assist, and help my team. This victory has given everyone good confidence, especially for the important match against Juventus.”

Leao’s journey this season: From substitute under Fonseca to history-maker

The Portuguese’s recent form against newly promoted teams has been remarkable. Over his last six matches against such opponents, he has been directly involved in six goals, tallying two goals and four assists.

Since moving to Italy in 2019, Leao’s journey has been one of growth and resilience. Initially viewed as a substitute, he emerged as the MVP of Milan’s title-winning side in the 2021-22 season. Yet, this season presented fresh challenges, including time spent on the bench under former manager Paulo Fonseca.

Despite these obstacles, the 25-year-old has proven his worth time and again. Against Como, he not only contributed offensively but also worked tirelessly in defense, helping his side secure all three points and new coach Conceicao earn his first league win.

Joining elite club

Leao’s goal against Como etched his name in AC Milan’s history books. With 60 goals and 50 assists, he became only the fourth player to achieve this milestone for the Rossoneri, the That Milan Podcast shared on X, via Transfermarkt. He follows in the footsteps of Gianni Rivera, Clarence Seedorf, and Kaka, legends who left an indelible mark on the club.

A notable near-miss for this list is Marco van Basten, who recorded an impressive 125 goals and 49 assists in fewer matches than any other player on the list.