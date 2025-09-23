Trending topics:
Who starts for Milan vs. Lecce? Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric in Coppa Italia spotlight

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (left), Luka Modric (center), Santiago Gimenez (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left), Luka Modric (center), Santiago Gimenez (right)

The Coppa Italia often provides a stage for surprises, and Tuesday night at San Siro promises to be no different. As Milan prepares to face Lecce in the Round of 32, the focus has fallen on three of the biggest names in the squad: Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric. Each of them has been in the spotlight for different reasons this season, and with the competition carrying a knockout edge, the question remains—who will lead Milan into battle under the lights?

Milan’s campaign under returning coach Massimiliano Allegri has had its bumps but also produced encouraging signs. A disappointing defeat to Cremonese in the opening Serie A game was quickly erased by three straight victories, including a 3–0 win over Udinese that has been hailed as their best display in months.

Now, the Rossoneri shift their focus to cup duty, knowing that progress is non-negotiable. The Coppa Italia is one of the manager’s three stated objectives for the season, alongside the Scudetto and a strong European campaign. Yet with Napoli looming in the league on Sunday, rotation is inevitable.

Rotations begin

So, who makes way? According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri is preparing to shuffle his midfield, with Samuele Ricci set for his first real chance in place of Modric. Ricci joined from Torino in the summer but has mostly been limited to cameos. Now, he could anchor the midfield alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Youssouf Fofana, giving the Croatian veteran a deserved rest.

pulisic modric

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal with his teammate Luka Modric

Up front, Allegri faces his toughest calls. Reports suggest that Christopher Nkunku is pushing for his first Milan start, potentially partnering Santiago Gimenez, the Mexican striker still searching for his breakout moment in red and black.

That decision would mean Christian Pulisic, fresh from several strong Serie A performances, could be rested. While the American winger has been pivotal this season, Allegri seems determined to rotate carefully ahead of Napoli.

Confirmation from Allegri

The clearest hint came directly from the coach himself. “Nkunku is doing better; he could even start. Tomorrow [Tuesday] is a chance to see those who have played less, but it’s also an opportunity to go through and qualify for the next round,” Allegri said when asked about the Frenchman’s status.

As for Luka Modric, the midfield maestro has impressed since joining from Real Madrid, but is almost certain to be spared for the league. His replacement, Ricci, will have a golden chance to stake his claim in midfield. That leaves the forward line: Nkunku and Gimenez are widely tipped to start, giving the Mexican striker a platform while Pulisic returns to the bench.

Milan’s probable XI

Based on the latest reports, Milan is expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, De Winter; Athekame, Fofana, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek, Estupinan; Nkunku, Gimenez.

