Inter Miami CF to strengthen its roster ahead of the 2025 season, announcing the signing of Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia from Casa Pia AC of Portugal. The move, confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, addresses the departures of several key players and reinforces Inter Miami’s ambition to compete for major titles, following their success in winning the 2024 Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield.

The 21-year-old Segovia’s transfer fee is reported to be $2.5 million (€2.36 million), plus performance-related bonuses and a 50% sell-on clause.

Romano described it as “Casa Pia’s most expensive sale ever” once the deal is finalized, emphasizing the significance of this transfer for the Portuguese club and highlighting Segovia’s growing reputation in the football world. This significant investment in a young player points to Inter Miami’s long-term strategy of developing talent and building a sustainable team.

Segovia’s arrival comes after the departures of several key players. Diego Gómez joined Brighton & Hove Albion for a record $14 million (€13.2 million) plus $3 million in add-ons, while Matías Rojas left as a free agent to join River Plate. Segovia’s signing helps to fill the gaps left by these players, demonstrating the club’s strategic response to the roster turnover.

Segovia’s style of play and international experience

Segovia is an attacking midfielder known for his ability to contribute in the final third and his capacity to create opportunities for his teammates. In the current Portuguese Primeira Liga season, he’s featured in 15 of 17 games, scoring two goals.

Casa Pia’s current position in seventh place in the league, along with their aspirations to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League, reflects the high level of competition and Segovia’s role within the team. Segovia’s international experience with Venezuela is another valuable asset, having played in five of their last six World Cup qualifiers against teams like Brazil, Paraguay, and Chile.

Segovia’s rise to prominence includes participation in the 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament in France, where he was the top scorer and named the tournament’s best player.

Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami’s current manager, was the Argentina national team coach during this tournament, giving him firsthand knowledge of Segovia’s talent. After a brief period at Sampdoria, Segovia found success at Casa Pia, demonstrating his resilience and potential.

Mascherano has made it clear that more additions are needed to strengthen the squad. “We hope more players can arrive because we’re very short-staffed today. Six players have left, and for the first game, we will need not only eleven but several players for rotations.”