The 2026 World Cup, to be held across Mexico, the United States, and Canada, is a major target for national teams worldwide. However, one team’s participation has already been definitively ruled out: Russia.

The country will be absent from the tournament due to ongoing sanctions imposed by FIFA and UEFA. The exclusion represents a significant setback for Russian soccer and underlines the impact of political events on international sport.

While South American teams are currently competing in the second round of World Cup qualifiers, the European qualification process has yet to commence. European teams are currently focused on the UEFA Nations League, and their World Cup qualifying campaign will begin in 2025. The continued conflict in Ukraine means that there is currently no prospect of Russia being able to participate in this qualifying process.

Russian media outlet MatchTV confirmed Russia’s exclusion from the 2026 World Cup, citing the decision by FIFA and UEFA. The sanctions imposed on Russia prevent the team from participating in any international competitions, reflecting the severity of the geopolitical situation. This exclusion was expected, given the ongoing sanctions and the lack of any change in the situation. The sanctions highlight the significant impact of the political situation on international sport.

A rich history cut short: Russia’s World Cup legacy

Russia, including its Soviet-era participation, boasts a long history in the World Cup, having competed in 11 tournaments. The team reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, held on home soil, placing them among the world’s top eight.

However, the political context shifted dramatically in 2022 with the invasion of Ukraine, resulting in sanctions that have ended Russia’s participation in international football. The invasion of Ukraine has had significant ramifications for the country and its participation in international events.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, FIFA and UEFA imposed sanctions that exclude Russia from all international competitions, impacting both national teams and clubs. These sanctions, also applied to other sports and the Olympic Games, remain in effect, preventing Russia from competing in the upcoming European World Cup qualifiers, which will begin in March 2025.

The sanctions highlight the difficult political situation and the attempts by international bodies to address this situation. The sanctions represent a significant penalty and are likely to have a considerable impact on Russian football for many years to come.