A Swiss court has thrown out a lawsuit from FIFA against Google over defamation due to a website appearing in the company’s search engine. The governing body of soccer previously sued Google due to actual results. One of the specific search results for FIFA, according to the plaintiff, is for a website that regularly criticizes the governing body and its president, Gianni Infantino.

The site in question, Fifacolonialism, frequently publishes anonymous articles that accuse FIFA and Infantino of being corrupt. A majority of the pieces on the website revolve around a perceived interference in African soccer’s governance. This specifically includes allegedly influencing leaders of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Fifacolonialism also claims that Infantino directly had a hand in selecting past presidents of the CAF.

FIFA previously argued that the claims made by the site are false. Because of this claim, the governing body asserted that they had a defamation case at hand. FIFA was calling on the court to remove the website from search results.

FIFA failed to prove its defamation case against Google

Nevertheless, a Swiss court has now ruled in favor of Google during the case in the actual hometown of FIFA. As a result, the American company does not have to delete Fifacolonialism from their search engine. The website is still accessible using Google.

The court rejected FIFA’s defamation claims by ruling that FIFA could not prove its case. Swiss officials asserted that the Fifacolonialism articles were not reachable online by solely typing “FIFA” in Google’s search bar. Because of this, the massive American tech company was not responsible for the content on the disputed website.

Not only is Fifacolonialism still found on the search engine, but FIFA must also pay Google appropriate compensation. The governing body of the sport can, however, still appeal the decision. It remains to be seen if FIFA will take this route.

FIFA brings attention to the previously obscure website

Perhaps the most interesting part of the case is that Fifacolonialism was not a particularly popular website. In fact, many soccer fans did not even know that it even existed. Nevertheless, FIFA’s failed lawsuit has actually brought the website to the attention of significantly more people. By losing the case, the governing body undoubtedly made the situation notably worse for themselves.

FIFA, according to previous reports, specifically selected to file the lawsuit against Google in Switzerland for a key reason. Not only is it the home nation of the governing body, but the country also typically has stricter defamation laws.

For instance, defamation does not have to come from those who say malicious misinformation. Instead, lawsuits can be successful against those who aid in spreading this material. Despite this, FIFA has fallen flat in its attempts to block certain information from hitting the web.

Fifacolonialism is far from the only outlet to provide negative backlash to FIFA. The governing body has been constantly under fire in recent years for several issues. Awarding the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, for example, triggered worldwide outrage from many news sources.

The decision was lambasted due to the Middle Eastern nation’s treatment of women, the LGBT community, and even migrant workers constructing soccer stadiums used at the tournament.

PHOTO: IMAGO.