Arsenal has announced that their women’s team will make Emirates Stadium home during the 2024/25 season. The club has historically played their matches at Meadow Park, the current home of National League side Boreham Wood FC. This particular arena has a max capacity of around 4,500 fans, with less than half of this figure coming from actual seats. Nevertheless, The Emirates can accommodate over 60,000 supporters on matchdays.

The decision is groundbreaking in women’s soccer. Top European Women’s clubs almost always typically play their games at different stadiums compared to their men’s teams. Arsenal has, however, been leading the pack in interest in women’s soccer throughout the last year or so.

The Gunners previously scheduled six of their Women’s Super League (WSL) fixtures this season at The Emirates. The women’s team also set the division’s attendance record twice during the current campaign. The most recent milestone came during a matchup with Manchester United. Over 60,000 fans filled the massive arena to watch the big game.

Arsenal Women set to play league and European games the Emirates

Arsenal officials announced interest in the women’s team continues to rise. Jonas Eidevall’s squad is set to play at least 11 games at Emirates Stadium next season. This figure includes eight league matches, as well as at least three Women’s Champions League group stage fixtures. The latter trio of games assumes that the club will qualify for the European tournament. If not, all 11 of their home league matches will then be featured at The Emirates.

“For almost four decades, we’ve been at the forefront of the women’s game,” proclaimed Vinai Venkatesham, Arsenal’s chief executive officer. “We’ve recently seen extraordinary growth in supporters coming to Emirates Stadium for games held here, which include two complete sell-outs this season.”

“The next step in our journey is to make Emirates Stadium our main home for Arsenal Women. We’re looking forward to giving more supporters the chance to watch our women’s team play.”

Gunners leading the pack when it comes to interest in English women’s soccer

The executive’s comments are not exactly hyperbole. Not only have they set WSL records, but the women’s team is averaging huge attendance numbers throughout the current campaign. Arsenal Women currently average higher attendance than 10 other men’s Premier League clubs.

Other English women’s teams such as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United have also played select matches this season at their main arenas as well. Nevertheless, these other clubs have not found as much success as the Gunners.

For instance, Chelsea managed to draw just over 12,000 fans at Stamford Bridge for a fixture against Liverpool in November. The men’s stadium typically has a maximum capacity of just over 40,000 fans. The Blues have recently dominated English women’s soccer in recent years. United Women’s previous home match against rivals Manchester City drew 43,615 people as well, but Old Trafford can accommodate up to 74,000 fans at game days.

Interest in women’s soccer is certainly growing exponentially across the globe. Arsenal’s latest move, however, shows that the north London club is at the forefront of this movement in support of their women’s team.

PHOTOS: IMAGO