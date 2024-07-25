While trying to establish himself in Barcelona’s plans for the next season, Ansu Fati was confronted with a crucial summer in his young career. It seemed like Fati would have a breakout season with new coach Hansi Flick. During preseason training, Fati showed promise under the new manager. The German was reportedly pleased with Fati’s performance and attempts, which showed how determined the young striker was to make an impression and establish his value. But he was getting back on track until a major setback happened.

Fati’s aspirations were dealt a severe blow when he suffered a foot injury during a training session on Tuesday. Barcelona announced that the injury would force him to miss the club’s preseason tour of the United States, which will begin this weekend. The injury, identified as plantar fasciitis, is notoriously difficult to manage and often requires a slow recovery process.

According to reports, the minimum recovery time for plantar fasciitis is three weeks. Given Fati’s injury history, a longer recovery period may occur. This prognosis means Fati is likely to miss Barcelona’s first match of the new season against Valencia on August 17. His absence adds to the club’s injury woes, with Pedri and Ronald Araujo also sidelined, presenting a challenging start for Hansi Flick in Catalonia.

How does injury affect Barcelona’s transfer plans?

The timing of Fati’s injury is particularly unfortunate as Barcelona has been contemplating his future with the club. The 21-year-old’s career has stagnated in recent years, leading to strong speculation that the Catalans might consider offloading him this summer. Sevilla has been one of the clubs looking to target his services, potentially on a season-long loan. However, their offer is low and unlikely to meet Barcelona’s demands.

The potential signing of Nico Williams from Athletic Club could further impact Fati’s role at the Camp Nou. Williams, a strong talent, is a top target for Hansi Flick’s new side. His acquisition could push Fati further down the pecking order. Despite this, the Spanish winger still has the potential to play an important role. He must regain his best form under Flick, a prospect that is now unclear with his injury.

What now for Fati?

Fati’s career has faced injuries, and this latest setback continues a troubling pattern. The young forward endured several significant injuries over the past few years. Each time, he worked hard to make a comeback. His latest injury, plantar fasciitis, complicates his efforts to impress Flick and secure a prominent role in the team. The conservative treatment approach suggests a cautious and measured recovery, aiming to avoid further complications.

Despite the grim immediate outlook, Fati’s resilience and determination will be crucial in his recovery. Missing the pre-season tour means Fati will not have the opportunity to participate in high-profile friendly matches. Barcelona will face Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan. These matches provide a platform to show his skills. In doing so, he could stake his claim for a regular starting position.

PHOTOS: IMAGO