Raphinha’s journey at FC Barcelona has been nothing short of remarkable. Once deemed surplus to requirements under Xavi Hernández and linked with a move away from the club, he has transformed into a key player and team captain under Hansi Flick, showcasing his immense talent and unwavering determination.

His recent performance in Barcelona‘s dramatic 5-4 Champions League victory over Benfica further cemented his status as a club icon. His late goal secured a thrilling win and etched his name into the memories of Barcelona fans. The performance also highlighted his importance and impact on the team.

Raphinha’s current statistics are truly impressive. With 25 goals (22 for Barcelona and 3 for Brazil) and 9 assists already this season, and still only January, he is rapidly closing in on the remarkable numbers achieved by Vinícius Jr. last season.

Comparing Raphinha and Vinícius

Vinícius Jr.‘s outstanding 2023-24 season, which saw him finish second in the Ballon d’Or voting (behind Rodri), included 26 goals and 10 assists across 45 matches. Raphinha, with 34 matches played and several months of the season remaining, is just one goal and one assist shy of matching those figures.

This comparison is not intended to diminish Vinícius’s achievements, but rather to highlight Raphinha’s exceptional contributions this season.

Raphinha’s impact extends across all competitions. He has found the back of the net in every competition he’s played in: 11 goals in La Liga, eight in the Champions League, one in the Copa del Rey, and two in the Spanish Super Cup. His assist tally is equally impressive, contributing assists in all but the Copa del Rey, where he still has the opportunity to add to his total.

With his outstanding performance, Raphinha is in strong contention for numerous individual awards. If Barcelona adds further titles to their Super Cup triumph, he’ll undoubtedly become a frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or. His continued success will cement his status as one of the world’s elite wingers. His contributions this season have already positioned him as a strong candidate for individual honors.