Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
PREMIER LEAGUE
Comments

Erling Haaland surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League goal-scoring record with brace vs. West Ham

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Carl Recine/Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesErling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erling Haaland continues to demonstrate week after week a goal-scoring ability that can only be compared to the great legends in soccer history. This weekend, the striker surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League goal record.

At Etihad Stadium, Manchester City defeated West Ham United 3-0 in Matchday 17 of the English league. Haaland was once again decisive for his team’s victory, scoring the opener in the 5th minute and putting the finishing touch on the score with the third goal in the second half. He also assisted Tijjani Reijnders for the second goal.

With his brace on Saturday, Erling Haaland reached 104 Premier League goals, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 103 goals during his two spells with Manchester United.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the short time it took the Norwegian striker to reach this milestone. CR7 needed 236 matches over seven and a half years with the Red Devils to reach 103 goals, averaging 0.44 goals per game. Haaland, by contrast, achieved 104 goals in just 114 matches since 2022, with an impressive average of 0.91 goals per game.

Tweet placeholder

Haaland on track to be Premier League top scorer this season

Erling Haaland’s two goals against West Ham United allowed him to extend his lead in the Premier League’s top scorers table. He now leads the ranking with 19 goals in 17 matches, ahead of Brentford’s Igor Thiago (11) and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo (8).

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo, move over! Erling Haaland topples CR7’s Manchester United legacy with jaw-dropping Premier League milestone for Manchester City

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo, move over! Erling Haaland topples CR7’s Manchester United legacy with jaw-dropping Premier League milestone for Manchester City

At this pace, the Manchester City striker is on course to win the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in four years. He previously claimed the award in 2023 and 2024, while last year he was surpassed by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Haaland is also competing against himself to break the record for most goals in a single Premier League season. He currently holds the record with 36 goals in the 2022–23 campaign. Before his arrival at Manchester City, the record was shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, both with 34 goals. However, that record was set during a 42-game season, compared to the current 38 matches, which highlights Haaland’s achievement even more.

Can Haaland become the Premier League’s all-time top scorer?

Erling Haaland’s 104 Premier League goals place him 32nd in the league’s historical scorers list, tied with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. His closest rival is Darren Bent with 106, while further up are Paul Scholes (107), Peter Crouch (108), and Ryan Giggs (109).

Advertisement

Among active players, Haaland ranks third. Only Raheem Sterling (123) and Mohamed Salah (190) are ahead of him. Being clearly the youngest of the three, Haaland has a strong chance of surpassing both, provided he stays in England long enough.

Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

However, if Haaland’s ultimate goal is to become the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, he still has a long way to go. Alan Shearer leads the list with 260 goals in 441 matches for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. At his current pace, the Manchester City striker would need about five more years to reach that milestone.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo, move over! Erling Haaland topples CR7’s Manchester United legacy with jaw-dropping Premier League milestone for Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo, move over! Erling Haaland topples CR7’s Manchester United legacy with jaw-dropping Premier League milestone for Manchester City

With Erling Haaland continuing his astonishing rise, the balance of historical power inside the city has quietly shifted again. A new Premier League milestone has been reached — one that inevitably invites comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo, whose legacy at Manchester United once felt untouchable.

Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland neck-to-neck: Who is the 2025 world’s most valuable player and where are Vinicius and Jude Bellingham?

Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland neck-to-neck: Who is the 2025 world’s most valuable player and where are Vinicius and Jude Bellingham?

The modern soccer economy has entered an era where value is defined not just by goals or trophies, but by age curves, commercial pull, and future projection.

Erling Haaland reveals 10-word true feelings on Kylian Mbappe missing Real Madrid vs. Manchester City clash in UEFA Champions League

Erling Haaland reveals 10-word true feelings on Kylian Mbappe missing Real Madrid vs. Manchester City clash in UEFA Champions League

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe were supposed to share the same pitch in one of the most anticipated UEFA Champions League nights of the season, yet one of modern soccer’s defining duels never materialized.

Lamine Yamal dethrones Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with jaw-dropping 2025 shirt sales record

Lamine Yamal dethrones Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with jaw-dropping 2025 shirt sales record

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo defined not only success on the pitch, but also global influence off it—shirts, posters, billboards, and endless replicas worn by fans across continents. Now, however, a new name is rewriting that order. 

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo