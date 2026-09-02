Report: Argentina’s first post-Lionel Messi friendlies to be played entirely on home soil

Argentina’s national team is set to play its first matches since Lionel Messi‘s retirement from international duty entirely on home soil, according to TyC Sports. The AFA is finalizing plans for the upcoming FIFA window, running from September 21 to October 6, with the intention of keeping all fixtures within the country for the first time since the squad’s World Cup run.

The shift comes after earlier plans for a proposed friendly against China collapsed. Chinese organizers had reportedly insisted on guarantees regarding Messi’s participation, and once he confirmed his retirement, negotiations between the two parties fell apart entirely.

With the China fixture scrapped, Buenos Aires, Cordoba and Rosario have emerged as the leading candidates to host the two or three friendlies under consideration, with El Monumental and La Bombonera among the primary venues being weighed for the capital, alongside a third match expected in an interior province.

The matches will carry extra significance as the first competitive action for Lionel Scaloni’s side since the squad’s runner-up finish at the 2026 World Cup, and the first without Messi in the squad following his August 31 retirement announcement.

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Other possible absences alongside Messi

The window also arrives amid broader uncertainty over the future of several veterans from Argentina‘s golden generation. Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez hinted at a possible exit after the World Cup final, writing on social media that “there’s still a lot to reflect on, and to see how things move forward and whether it’s time to step aside”.

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Leandro Paredes similarly left the door open to a departure, saying “it’s going to be difficult to continue,” while Nicolas Tagliafico has already confirmed the World Cup was his final tournament with the national team.

With Messi, Tagliafico and possibly other key figures no longer part of the setup, the upcoming friendlies are shaping up as the clearest signal yet of the transition Scaloni’s squad is entering.