Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to see Al Nassr vs Al Hilal derby in SPL moved from Al Awwal Park

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again see Al Hilal stand as his primary obstacle in pursuit of the Saudi Pro League title during the 2026-27 campaign. However, a sudden logistical shift is set to alter their upcoming showdown, as the Al Nassr captain reportedly faces a venue change that takes the marquee fixture away from Al Awwal Park.

Al Nassr and Al Hilal currently sit atop the SPL table after winning all four of their opening fixtures, setting the stage for another head-to-head battle for the domestic crown. The first league derby between the two rivals was originally scheduled for Friday, December 11, with Al Nassr hosting at Al Awwal Park, but league organizers are preparing a major relocation.

According to reporting from Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah, the Saudi Pro League is moving to relocate the capital derby between Al Nassr and Al Hilal to King Fahd Sports City Stadium. While the match remains in Riyadh, the venue change removes the contest from Al Nassr’s primary home ground.

The initiative behind the move serves as an “operational test” for the facility ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. With the continental tournament hosted across Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5, 2027, King Fahd Sports City Stadium is scheduled to host four matches, including the tournament final.

A general view of the King Fahd International Stadium. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

King Fahd Stadium, a favorable venue for Al Hilal

While the venue change has not yet been officially finalized by the league, the Saudi Pro League is expected to contact Al Nassr to coordinate logistics while maintaining the club’s administrative home-team privileges. However, King Fahd Sports City Stadium represents a favorable venue not for the nominal hosts, but for visiting rivals Al Hilal.

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Since Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr and Al Hilal have met twice at King Fahd Sports City Stadium, with Al Hilal serving as the home team on both occasions. Their first encounter on Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 SPL season resulted in a 2-0 victory for Al Hilal, followed by a commanding 3-0 win for Al Hilal on Matchday 15 of the 2023-24 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the SPL match vs. Al Hilal at King Fahd International Stadium on December 1, 2023. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Al Nassr could lose a key home advantage

King Fahd Sports City Stadium is reopening in late 2026 following a venue expansion that increases capacity from 58,398 to 70,200 seats, leaving Al Nassr to negotiate ticketing terms to ensure maximum home supporter allocation. Nevertheless, departing Al Awwal Park strips the squad of a distinct home-field edge based on recent domestic form.

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During the 2025-26 SPL season, where Ronaldo secured his first major silverware in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr finished as the top home team in the league. Across 17 home fixtures at Al Awwal Park, the Riyadh side compiled 15 wins, one draw, and just one defeat to gather 46 points, surpassing Al Ahli’s 45-point home mark and establishing Al Awwal Park as a fortress for Ronaldo and company.