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How Lionel Messi’s international record compares to Cristiano Ronaldo following Argentina retirement

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi will no longer play for Argentina. His retirement from international football has prompted fans to compare his national team career with that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Monday, Messi shocked the football world by confirming his retirement from the Argentina national team. He made the decision two days after Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final loss, with the recent passing of his father sealing his choice.

At 39 years old, Messi steps away after reaching the pinnacle of international success with Argentina. Now, attention turns to how much longer Cristiano Ronaldo will continue playing for Portugal in what marks the closing chapter of a legendary era in football.

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Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: International career numbers

Lionel Messi made his senior debut for Argentina on August 17, 2005, at the age of 18. Throughout his international career, he earned 207 caps and scored 125 goals for La Albiceleste.

By comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal on August 20, 2003. He has since compiled 233 appearances and scored 146 goals for his country.

Lionel Messi retires from international soccer: How many titles did he win with Argentina?

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Lionel Messi retires from international soccer: How many titles did he win with Argentina?

While Ronaldo leads in appearances and goals, Messi holds the advantage in playmaking. The Argentine superstar registered 68 assists for his country, compared to Ronaldo’s 45.

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In terms of silverware, Messi also holds the edge over Ronaldo. The Argentine forward claimed four senior trophies with his country, whereas Ronaldo has won three with Portugal. Messi also won two youth international titles with Argentina early in his career.

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