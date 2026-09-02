Christian Pulisic included in Milan’s Europa League squad as USMNT star achieves another career milestone with stunning 11-season record

Christian Pulisic is preparing for another European adventure with Milan as Ruben Amorim begins a new chapter at the club. The USMNT star has reportedly been included in Milan’s UEFA Europa League squad, adding another major competition to his schedule while the Rossoneri look to turn an ambitious summer into a successful campaign.

Milan has plenty to look forward to after opening the Serie A season with two victories over Torino and Venezia. The club also enters the Europa League among the teams capable of going deep in the competition, with a squad strengthened significantly during the summer transfer window.

The draw has given the Rossoneri an interesting route through the league phase. Benfica, Olympiacos, Ferencvaros, Salzburg, Sunderland, Bournemouth, Ararat-Armenia and Levski Sofia are the eight opponents awaiting Amorim’s side.

Ruben Amorim’s side will begin at home against Benfica on September 16 before travelling to Salzburg in October. The Rossoneri will then face Bournemouth away, Ferencvaros at San Siro, Olympiacos in Greece, Sunderland at home and finish the league phase with trips to Levski Sofia and a home meeting with Ararat-Armenia.

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The competition could represent Milan’s clearest route to European silverware. The club has not won a continental trophy since 2007, while the reduced presence of some of Europe’s strongest sides makes the Europa League an especially attractive opportunity.

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Pulisic’s incredible European streak continues

Amid Milan’s European ambitions, Pulisic has quietly reached another remarkable career milestone. The American is set to be involved in either the Champions League or Europa League during every season of his professional career in Europe, as confirmed by Opta and UEFA’s data.

The upcoming Europa League campaign will extend Pulisic’s streak to 11 consecutive seasons of appearances in UEFA’s elite European competitions. His run began with Borussia Dortmund before continuing through Chelsea and Milan, making the achievement even more impressive considering how young he was when he first broke into European soccer.

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Pulisic made his Europa League debut for Dortmund against Porto on February 18, 2016. He later experienced the Champions League at Chelsea, famously winning the competition in 2021, before continuing his European journey with Milan.

His almost certain inclusion in Amorim’s Europa League squad means that extraordinary run is set to continue. According to MilanNews, Pulisic is listed as No. 11 among Milan’s attackers, alongside Goncalo Ramos, Cisse and Omari Hutchinson.

Milan’s squad offers Pulisic another European stage

The UEFA list contains 22 players on List A, with several younger players eligible through List B. Christian Pulisic is joined by established names including Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, giving Milan a blend of experience and youth.

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Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan

The club will also rely on younger players such as Francesco Camarda, Davide Bartesaghi and Vladimirov, who can feature through the separate List B regulations. That balance could become important as the team manages Serie A, the Europa League and the Coppa Italia.

For Pulisic, however, the story is already remarkable. From Dortmund to Chelsea and now Milan, the 11-season European streak is another reminder of the consistency the USMNT star has maintained throughout his career.

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