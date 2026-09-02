Luka Modric names Jose Mourinho as ‘most important factor’ for Real Madrid arrival while leaving door open to return after retirement

Luka Modric established himself as one of the most influential midfielders in soccer history during his decorated tenure at Real Madrid, leaving a standard that the club has found difficult to replicate. While leaving the door open for a post-retirement return to the Bernabeu, Modric revealed that Jose Mourinho was the “most important factor” in bringing him to the Spanish capital.

Following four standout seasons at Tottenham Hotspur where he consolidated his status among Europe’s elite orchestrators, Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012 for a €35 million ($40.6 million USD) fee. Initially, the transfer drew skepticism from critics due to the Croatian’s lower public profile, but as he locked down a starting role, he evolved into a club legend, a trajectory he insists would have been impossible without Mourinho’s intervention.

In an interview with Diario Marca, when asked who supporters should credit for his arrival at Real Madrid, Modric singled out the Portuguese manager’s persistence: “The club in general, but I think Mourinho was the most important factor in my arrival, because he did everything, everything in his power so that I would be the signing of that summer.“

Modric elaborated on the manager’s pivotal role in pushing the deal over the finish line. “Madrid brought in (Michael) Essien on loan and only me as a signing. The negotiation with Tottenham was not easy. It was hard and long. And if Mourinho had not been so insistent, maybe Madrid would have withdrawn from the negotiation. But he was insistent and he wanted me. That is why I think he was the most important,” he added.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho talks to Luka Modric. (Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Modric also acknowledged the role of club president Florentino Perez and expressed deep affection for him, while maintaining that “Mourinho was the first, and I will always be grateful for that treatment, for that affection from day one.” At the time, Mourinho was entering his third season at the helm of Real Madrid having already secured three trophies.

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However, the 2012-13 campaign proved to be Mourinho’s final year in Madrid after ending without a major trophy and falling in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, leaving Modric wishing for more time under his guidance. “The only pity was that I didn’t play under him for more than a year. But well, that’s life. I learned a lot in that year with him, but I would have liked to play for him for a longer time,” the Croatian midfielder noted.

Modric to return to Madrid

Currently under contract through June 2027 with AC Milan, Modric laughed off the idea of a playing return to Real Madrid under Mourinho’s current tenure, noting that “it’s too late now.” However, he made clear that he intends to settle in the Spanish capital after his playing days, with an eventual executive or administrative role at Real Madrid topping his list of desires.

When asked about returning to the club after hanging up his boots, Modric openly shared his ambitions: “I hope so. I would like to. To be honest, I don’t need to hide it. Madrid is my home and of course one day I would like to return. But we will see how and in what role, if that happens.“

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The veteran midfielder emphasized that if he eventually returns, he wants to make a meaningful impact rather than relying on his legacy, adopting a mindset to “work not in Real Madrid, but for Real Madrid.” He echoed Mourinho’s philosophy that any future role should focus on making the club even bigger.

Regarding his long-term personal plans, Modric remains committed to returning to Spain, even if his exact post-career path remains undecided. “My intention is to return to Madrid and live there, but then you know how things go. You can never say anything with certainty. But hopefully, hopefully it happens,” he concluded.